The Atlanta Falcons are currently gearing up for a 2025 NFL season in which they will hope to bounce back under the leadership of second year quarterback Michael Penix Jr. The Falcons also have one of the league's most talented running backs in Bijan Robinson, who burst onto the scene in 2023 and improved even more in 2024.

Recently, Robinson revealed that this offseason, he has been spending time alongside San Francisco 49ers star and future Hall of Famer Christian McCaffrey, and spoke on what he has learned from the star, including in regards to his recovery process.

“His recovery is top notch,” Robinson said Wednesday. “He will make sure he's recovered all the way before every training session. He wants to make sure he's feeling 100%,” said Robinson, per Terrin Waack of atlantafalcons.com. “I took that away from him, and now I'm going to start doing the same thing because it's only right to want to make sure your body's at top-tier shape before you go onto the field. No matter what it is, if it's a light day or a hard day, you always want to make sure you're ready to go.”

Robinson also spoke on the time he spent alongside McCaffrey in an innovative altitude training chamber.

“It's a new innovation, man,” Robinson said. “We were 18,000 feet in the air, but we were like in a machine. … It was like the coolest thing ever.”

Can the Falcons break through?

Things were going relatively well for the Atlanta Falcons to open up the 2024 season until quarterback Kirk Cousins saw him play fall off a cliff, which he retroactively blamed on injuries.

That opened the door for Michael Penix Jr. to take over the reins, and while Atlanta wasn't able to backdoor their way into the playoffs, Penix Jr. showed plenty of the flashes that allowed him to be a first round pick in 2024.

Now, with Robinson looking forward to even more improvement in 2025, it's possible that the Falcons could have one of the more balanced offensive attacks in the league, and the team also invested heavily in its biggest weakness–the pass rush–in this year's NFL Draft.

Atlanta will start its 2025 season on September 7 against the divisional rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers.