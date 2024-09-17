The Philadelphia Eagles are taking on the Atlanta Falcons in a crucial matchup on Monday night. The Falcons started the season 0-1, so they are hungry for the win. But the Eagles will not go down easily. Former franchise center Jason Kelce gave an eye-popping prediction on the contest before it started.

Kelce joined the Monday Night Countdown crew to give his thoughts on the matchup:

“I'm going Falcons… Just kidding, baby. Birds by 50. LET'S GO!” Kelce said, via the NFL on X (formerly Twitter).

Kelce spent 13 years with the Eagles before announcing his retirement, so it is no surprise that he chose them to win Monday's game.

The Eagles entered the matchup 1-0 after their 34-29 win over the Green Bay Packers in Week 1. Jalen Hurts led the offense with 278 yards and two touchdowns despite throwing two interceptions. He has strong support from new running back Saquon Barkley, who rushed for 109 yards and two TDs on 24 carries.

Philadelphia will need another top effort against the Falcons. Atlanta added Kirk Cousins during the offseason, but he did not have the start the start to the season he hoped for. He threw for 155 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions in Atlanta's 20-18 Week 1 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Cousins looks to go toe-to-toe with Jalen Hurts in an attempt to help the Falcons get over the hump.

Hurts is ready to perform well, given his emotional Jason Kelce message before the matchup:

“The one thing I respected about you so much was you had a lot on your plate. You had a lot you were responsible for but you always did it for the guy next to you. I love you,” Hurts said when sharing a memory from his time playing with Kelce.

Hurts and the Eagles will be sure to do all they can to win and try to stay undefeated in this pivotal Monday Night Football showdown.