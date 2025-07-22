NFL training camp is finally here, and the Atlanta Falcons are preparing to assemble their roster for the 2025 season. Like the other 31 teams, the Falcons will be faced with tough decisions.

Atlanta is coming off yet another disappointing campaign, having once again missed the playoffs. Head coach Raheem Morris enters Year 2 already needing to prove himself, hoping to avoid extending the team’s playoff drought to eight seasons.

Much of how the year unfolds will be determined over the next few weeks. Training camp battles will shape the depth chart, and Morris and his staff will have to make difficult calls. Fortunately, the offense appears mostly settled, even if it does have some question marks regarding new starting quarterback Michael Penix Jr. The defense, however, remains a work in progress — particularly up front.

Are last year’s draft picks ready on the defensive interior?

One of the Falcons’ toughest offseason decisions came when they released veteran defensive tackle Grady Jarrett. The move saved $16.25 million in cap space — a necessity given Atlanta’s financial situation — but it also ended a decade-long run from one of the franchise’s most productive defenders. Despite cutting Jarrett, the Falcons still sit in the bottom four league-wide with just $4.9 million in available cap space, according to Over The Cap.

Jarrett’s absence leaves a sizable void. He recorded 36.5 sacks over 10 seasons and was the emotional leader of the unit. Now, defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich will rely heavily on a wave of largely unproven talent.

Atlanta spent four picks on defensive linemen in the 2024 NFL Draft: Ruke Orhorhoro, Bralen Trice, Brandon Dorlus, and Zion Logue. Only Orhorhoro, Trice, and Dorlus remain, and all three are expected to take on much bigger roles this year.

The challenge? Orhorhoro and Dorlus didn’t start a game last season and combined for just 10 appearances. The only returning starter is David Onyemata. Atlanta also has some experienced depth in Zach Harrison, Kentavius Street, Morgan Fox, and Ta’Quon Graham.

“With Grady Jarrett now in Chicago, the Falcons' defensive interior is going to look different for the first time in a decade,” Falcons writer Will McFadden noted. “Last year's Day 2 draft picks, Orhorhoro and Dorlus, are expected to step into much bigger roles. Orhorhoro seems better suited to slot into Jarrett's old spot next to Onyemata, while Dorlus offers more flexibility to move outside and inside. Harrison's role also figures to be a versatile one for Nate Ollie's unit. Fox is a newcomer to keep an eye on; he offers a lot of pop behind his pads and has 15 sacks over the last three seasons.”

Did the Falcons finally fix their edge-rushing problem?

The rest of the defensive front brings just as much uncertainty. The Falcons have long been plagued by their inability to generate consistent edge pressure — a trend Morris is determined to reverse in his second season at the helm.

Atlanta stunned the league in the 2025 NFL Draft by selecting not one, but two edge rushers in the first round: Jalon Walker at No. 15 and James Pearce Jr. at No. 26. In doing so, they gave up a 2026 first-round pick to the Los Angeles Rams — a move they’ll only be content with if it pays off quickly.

But that's the real question — will it? While both rookies have the potential to contribute immediately, the gamble could just as easily backfire.

“There's a legitimate concern that Walker and Pearce could both take a while to figure things out,” Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine warned in what he called a “worst-case scenario” for the Falcons.

The Athletic’s Josh Kendall added that it’s not just about Walker and Pearce — Atlanta is also counting on 2024 third-round pick Bralen Trice, who missed his entire rookie season due to injury.

“They are counting on one of those players, or some combination of all three, boosting what is historically one of the league’s worst pass rushes,” Kendall said. “Atlanta finished 31st in sacks last year with 31 and is the only team in the NFL with fewer than 300 sacks over the last 10 years. The Falcons lost bodies, including Grady Jarrett, on the defensive interior, and didn’t add much at cornerback, so they are putting a lot of faith in getting more pressure on the quarterback.”

The only established edge rushers on the roster are veteran Leonard Floyd and 2022 second-round pick Arnold Ebiketie. Floyd, a free agent offseason signing, is entering his 10th NFL season, had 8.5 sacks last year and will likely anchor one side of the line. Ebiketie showed flashes in 2024 and should see an expanded role, getting plenty of reps during training camp.