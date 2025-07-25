The Atlanta Falcons will enter the 2025 NFL season with Michael Penix Jr. as their established starter. Atlanta appears ready to roll with Penix despite the presence of veteran Kirk Cousins on the roster. Falcons players are extremely confident about their offense after the beginning of training camp.

Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. was one of several players to declare that Atlanta should have the “best offense” in the NFL in 2025.

“Potential? We should be the best in the league,” Penix declared on Thursday.

Falcons right guard Chris Lindstrom did not beat around the bush. He simply declared that Atlanta could have the best offense in the NFL.

“We have that belief that we can be the best offense,” Lindstrom said.

Right tackle Kaleb McGary added “I'm horribly biased — you're asking an O-linemen — I think we're the best ever.”

Obviously the best offense in the NFL is a high bar to clear. But there are reasons why the Falcons should be optimistic ahead of the 2025 NFL season.

Atlanta has a star-studded offense on paper and one of the better offensive lines in all of football.

If Penix plays well during his sophomore season, the Falcons could make a run at the playoffs.

Legendary Falcons receiver weighs in on Michael Penix Jr., Kirk Cousins dynamic

The Falcons do not want to let Kirk Cousins go, even with Penix taking over the starting job.

But will keeping Cousins in 2025 be a help to Penix? Or a distraction that does more harm than good for the team?

Legendary Falcons wide receiver Roddy White spent some time at the team's practice facility recently. He described the dynamic between Cousins and Penix in a recent interview.

“I was able to watch and go inside the building and I could see by how he moves and how he is in meetings that Kirk Cousins is helping him out a real lot,” said White. “Penix Jr. has been able to see how Cousins goes through the meetings, and you can see this by the way he started to come in once he got the starting job and started to take control of meetings. He'll have definitely learned this from Cousins.”

White added that “it will be helpful for Penix Jr. to bounce any questions off Cousins and learn just like he did last year.”

The Falcons certainly have the best backup in the NFL with Cousins backing up Penix.

It will be interesting to see how that dynamic evolves during the regular season.