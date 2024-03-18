Kirk Cousins could face a big adjustment period after signing with the Atlanta Falcons this offseason. Building rapport with his pass-catchers will be critical if this team is going to significantly improve on offense and in the standings. But the first change the veteran quarterback must acclimate himself to is his new jersey number.
Cousins, who has worn the No. 8 since high school, will be donning No. 18 for Atlanta, per the team. This move accommodates tight end Kyle Pitts and avoids the possibility of any wild media speculation from taking place. It should also be good for morale.
There was little doubt that the four-time Pro Bowl QB would switch numbers after his past comments on the matter. Cousins said he would make a donation to a charity of Pitts' choosing if he did end up getting No. 8. All the 23-year-old TE asked in return was more targets.
Hopefully, his request will still be granted even though he is keeping No. 8. This will be a make-or-break year for the former top-five draft pick, as he has put forth back-to-back campaigns that were underwhelming. Pitts cannot be held solely responsible for that fact since the Falcons' offense has collectively struggled, but he must take a big step forward.
Assuming he is healthy and in tune with Kirk Cousins, the former Florida standout should have a prime opportunity for a resurgence in 2024-25. It bodes well for Kyle Pitts that his new quarterback is not fighting him for No. 8.
He is clearly still viewed as a key component of this team. A strong season will go a long way in guaranteeing that the number stays on his Atlanta uniform for the foreseeable future.