Jalen Suggs tried to play peacemaker… and ended up in the tunnel. Midway through the second quarter of the Orlando Magic’s matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday, things got heated fast. Wendell Carter Jr. and Andre Drummond tangled under the rim, exchanged words, and squared up like they were ready for Round 1.

Before anyone could blink, Jalen Suggs sprinted in and shoved Andre Drummond, which immediately escalated the situation and brought players from both sides into the mix.

Andre Drummond and Wendell Carter Jr. squared up 👀 Jalen Suggs came over and shoved Andre and as a result, he picked up two technical fouls and is ejected from Magic-Sixers. (via @JClarkNBCS)pic.twitter.com/BIZsxPXLok — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 26, 2025 Expand Tweet

Officials sorted it out after a lengthy review. Jalen Suggs picked up two technical fouls and was ejected from the Magic–Sixers. Wendell Carter Jr. and Andre Drummond received a double technical. Desmond Bane and Jabari Walker also drew techs for jumping into the fray, per the game report.

Before getting tossed, Jalen Suggs had put together a strong all-around stretch. The guard had 4 points, five rebounds, and 11 assists in 21 minutes while shooting 0-of-3 from the field. His defensive energy and willingness to dive into chaos usually help Orlando; this time, the intensity got him sent to the locker room early.

The ejection comes at a tough moment for Orlando, which has been trading runs with a Philadelphia team riding Tyrese Maxey’s hot hand. The 76ers guard has been carving up the Magic defense with his downhill pressure and shot-making.

Orlando, for its part, has leaned on Anthony Black’s shot creation and the spacing from Desmond Bane and Franz Wagner to stay within striking distance as the game rolls on. Wendell Carter Jr. continues to battle inside despite picking up a tech during the altercation.

The final result will depend on how Orlando responds without Jalen Suggs’ perimeter defense and playmaking.