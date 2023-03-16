Following a successful campaign with the Washington Commanders, quarterback Taylor Heinicke now finds himself with the Atlanta Falcons.

At the start of free agency, Heinicke opted to join the Falcons on a two-year deal worth up to $20 million. But with his arrival to Atlanta, he does not plan on challenging second-year quarterback Desmond Ridder for the starting job. Instead, he hopes to help Ridder to continue to elevate his game.

On Thursday, Taylor Heinicke spoke with the media for the first time since signing with the team. During the conversation, he acknowledged that the Falcons brought him in to be the backup. The Athletic’s Josh Kendall provided insight on how Heinicke will approach his backup role with the team.

“Taylor Heinicke said his mindset is to be “the best backup I can be to Desmond” Ridder. Falcons were clear that the role they envisioned for him, he said. “They drafted (Ridder) high for a reason,” Heinicke said.” wrote Kendall.

It appears that the Falcons have high hopes for their 2022 third-round pick in Ridder. While Taylor Heinicke has legitimate experience as a starter, he seems ready to once again step into a backup role.

Over his five NFL seasons, Taylor Heinicke has put on several strong showings on the field. In 2022, he started a total of nine games for the Commanders, posting a record of 5-3-1. He finished the season throwing for 1,859 passing yards, 12 touchdowns, and six interceptions. On the ground, he added 96 rushing yards and one touchdown.

Ridder himself showed flashes during his rookie season. After spending much of the season behind Marcus Mariota, Ridder took over as the starter through the final four games of the year. In total, he threw for 708 yards and two touchdowns. Now, heading into year two, he has a proven veteran to join him in the quarterback room.