The Atlanta Falcons are signing former Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The move gives the Falcons a veteran quarterback with starting experience to add to a quarterback room that includes Desmond Ridder. The contract is two years for up to $20 million, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Taylor Heinicke is expected to come in and compete with Desmond Ridder for the starting job, so it is not set in stone who will start for the Falcons this season. Prior to this signing, many viewed Ridder as very likely to start.

Heinicke acquitted himself well in Washington, and played their playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020. He made 15 starts in 2021, and went 7-8 as Washington missed the playoffs. Carson Wentz was the starter for Washington at the start of the season, but the Commanders got off to a rough start, and Heinicke eventually took over. He started nine games taking over for Carson Wentz, and had a 5-3-1 record in those games.

Heinicke threw for 1859 yards, 12 touchdowns and six interceptions in those nine games, according to Pro Football Reference.

Signing with the Falcons is a homecoming for Heinicke, who is an Atlanta, GA native.

This signing comes after the Falcons made a splash on Monday, signing one of the top safeties on the market in Jessie Bates, a player who has plenty of playoff experience from his days with the Bengals.

The Falcons are still in a rebuilding type of situation, and Heinicke hopefully gives them some stability at the quarterback position, while Jessie Bates becomes a long-term piece for the defense.