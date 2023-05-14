A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

While he was technically on AEW television for a special Saturday night edition of Rampage, even if it was pre-recorded, online, Matt Hardy‘s Twitter was going wild, as someone – no one really knows who – decided to hack into his account and go on an absolutely wild NSFW rant that got fans absolutely buzzing.

While the posts are gone now, as Hardy either regained access to his account and deleted them, or Twitter froze the account to prevent any more bizarre interactions, which took shots at everyone from Jeff Hardy to Vince McMahon and even Hardy himself, that didn’t stop fans from archiving the posts so people could see just what kind of crazy comments the hacker decided to share.

Matt Hardy got hacked and hacker is WILLLLLLLDDDDINNNNNN pic.twitter.com/FgygKJIjuF — Brooks Anderson II (@BNAmusic88) May 14, 2023

Watching “Hacker Hardy” go off, some fans, including “General Booty” made the lowest-hanging joke around, suggesting that the tweets will have to undergo a “Final Deletion,” as a reference to Hardy’s signature pre-taped match.

Matt Hardy gotta have a final deletion match with whoever hacked his Twitter pic.twitter.com/rxe7jNyWhf — General Booty 🇨🇲 (@big_hero_chris) May 14, 2023

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Other fans suggested that Hardy and his hacker should duke it out, referencing the infamous match between John Cena and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson at WrestleMania XXVIII.

Matt Hardy vs his twitter account hacker pic.twitter.com/KNbiEopRTA — Adam Carl (@AdamCarl2005) May 14, 2023

Fortunately for Hardy, the worry now appears to be over, as all of his tweets since 5/12/2023 have been deleted, and nothing remains, not even a tweeted apology for the interaction. For fans, this interaction will go down as a weird, funny way to spend an evening, as the “Hardy Hacker” went off to a pretty incredible degree but hey, in the end, no harm, no foul… except for the aforementioned hacker; he’ll probably end up with more to deal with than his work simply getting deleted.