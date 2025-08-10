Tennessee Titans rookie quarterback Cam Ward took the field for the first time Saturday night. He offered fans a glimpse of what the No. 1 overall pick can bring to the franchise. Sure, the preseason opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ended in a 29-7 loss. But for Ward, the night was about something bigger than the scoreboard.

“The biggest thing was just us being able to play in a real-game atmosphere together,” Ward said. “Getting a vibe of each other. Then playing together like we did.”

Ward played the opening two series, completing 5 of 8 passes for 67 yards. His debut began with a quick three-and-out. But he responded on his next possession with an 11-play, 65-yard drive capped by a one-yard touchdown run from Tony Pollard.

Cam to Calvin for 27 yards and the first down! 📺: #TENvsTB on @WKRN & NFL+ pic.twitter.com/z1ilZ6zct2 — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) August 10, 2025

That drive was highlighted by Ward’s connection with wide receiver Calvin Ridley, who caught three passes for 50 yards. The rookie’s first NFL completion was a 27-yard strike to Ridley over the middle. Those were followed by completions of 10 and 13 yards to the veteran wideout. Ward also converted a key third down with a pass to tight end Chig Okonkwo and found newcomer Tyler Lockett for a short gain that set up the score.

Titans rookie Cam Ward had a solid NFL debut

Article Continues Below

Titans head coach Brian Callahan was encouraged by what he saw.

“I thought Cam played well in his two series,” Callahan said. “He did what we would hope he would do in his first action, and he’s going to get more of it to come.”

Ward’s preparation was meticulous. Arriving at Raymond James Stadium six hours before kickoff, he kept to his college routine of early arrivals, passing the time with music and a movie before heading to the field for warmups.

Not everything was flawless. Ward underthrew a sideline pass to Elic Ayomanor that was nearly intercepted, and he occasionally drifted out of a clean pocket. But his composure after mistakes and ability to make precise throws in key moments stood out.

Although the performance was a small sample size, Ward’s debut demonstrated poise, timing, and a focus on building on-field chemistry. Qualities the Titans hope will translate into long-term success.