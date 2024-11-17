It’s getting late in the fantasy football season. And if your team is still in the playoff hunt, check out advice for which running backs to start. Also, take a look at the defense leaders. But for roster management, here’s a look at the fantasy football list for Week 11, which includes Trevor Lawrence of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

It’s important to grab guys who are trending in the right direction. It’s late enough in the season to make judgments on which guys have shown enough proof, one way or the other. Nobody can predict the future, so you have to go on the existing evidence.

Week 11 Fantasy Football Drop List

Quarterbacks

Trevor Lawrence (Jacksonville Jaguars)

Yes, dude entered the NFL with plenty of hype. And there have been moments when he looked the part. But those moments have become too few over the past couple of years. And now add an injury to the equation.

Of course, the Jaguars can make it simple by ruling Lawrence out for the season. But desperate coaches (see: Doug Pederson) want their best players on the field. Pederson said he expects Lawrence back soon, according to athlonsports.com.

“He’s getting close,” Pederson said. “But to make sure, again, you guys know how I am with injuries. We don’t want to put a player out there who’s not 100 percent, so we’re going to rest him for one more week.

“(There is no speculation for surgery) not with me. Again, I think that's a question for our medical team, obviously. It's not my place to say. I have no idea where it's coming from.”

You can move on without Lawrence, who has been a fantasy football disappointment this season.

Running backs

Marshawn Lloyd (Green Bay Packers)

This is looking like a lost season for the Packers’ rookie. He’s had an ankle injury and a hamstring problem. And now he’s been hit with appendicitis. He could return and provide some moments this season, but for fantasy purposes it looks like he’s toast.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said it has been a weird season for Lloyd, according to Sports Illustrated.

“You can’t make this stuff up,” LaFleur said. “It’s a shame, because he was making progress. But he’ll rebound. I’m confident in that. That’s what I told him. But it is a shame, certainly.”

The chart reads like this for Lloyd. He suffered a hip injury before the official start of Packers training camp. He was on the field for the preseason opener at Cleveland but left with a hamstring injury. That injury kept him out for the rest of training camp and the regular season opener. Then in Week 2 he got hit by the ankle injury, which put him on injured reserve.

RB Javonte Williams, (Denver Broncos)

There’s a catch here. Williams should only be released if you have Audric Estime, which you should if you read the recent tea leaves. Also, Williams is a hold if you have the roster space. If something happens to Estime, Williams retains decent enough value to roster.

But still, understand how much the Broncos like Estime. Offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi said Estime looks good, according to denverbroncos.com.

“He's a big, tough, strong guy — and those guys are built to last,” Lombardi said. “He can definitely handle the carries.”

Head coach Sean Payton added, “I was encouraged. He'll continue to get more reps.”

Wide receivers

Jalen Tolbert (Dallas Cowboys)

It looked like Tolbert might emerge as a fringe fantasy weapon this year. But Dak Prescott’s injury and the weak play of Cooper Rush has dwindled his value to the fantasy football free agent market.

Over the last four weeks, he has cracked the top 50 among receivers only one time. And this is a guy who got good reviews from head coach Mike McCarthy earlier this season, according to athlonsports.com.

“Jalen has a tremendous work ethic and I just think through his work, his diligence, you can see his confidence just continues to increase,” McCarthy said. “It's always refreshing and you love seeing your young players grow. But this guy doesn't miss an opportunity to get better. So I just want to see him build off of what he did against the Saints.”

The building didn’t happen.

Tight ends

Jake Ferguson (Dallas Cowboys)

Is a theme emerging here? It has been somewhat of a renaissance year for tight ends, but Ferguson hasn’t arrived at the party.

He had a good receiving game recently, but he hasn’t found the end zone all season. And it doesn’t appear the Cowboys are going to be able to put up big points the rest of the way. Depending on the size of the league and the value of tight ends, Ferguson can be shelved.

However, he has the right attitude, according to dallascowboys.com.

“I think that’s important every week — having a flush win or lose,” he said. “It’s the NFL. You are going to play one of the best guys on the best 32 teams, and you’ve got to be sharp with whatever you’re doing. So, you can’t sleep, you can’t say, ‘Oh, we won this week. It’s going to be good. Oh, we lost this week. I got to do this much stuff.’ No, stay on your process, add a little stuff here and there, but don’t make it too crazy, or don’t try to go the extra mile. Stay on your process, trust it.”