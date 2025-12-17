Every year, the best fantasy football managers properly navigate injuries to field a team that can still score. Much of the time, they do that by finding a diamond in the rough to help carry them to a championship. This year, players like Michael Wilson and Tyrone Tracy Jr. may fit that bill. New Orleans Saints' running back Devin Neal may not have been quite as valuable, but in recent weeks, he has been worthy of consistent flex production.

But any fantasy manager who was relying on Neal is going to have to look elsewhere for Week 16. On Wednesday, the Saints' head coach, Kellen Moore, ruled Neal out for Sunday's game against the New York Jets, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Neal sustained a hamstring injury during New Orleans' comeback victory against the Carolina Panthers in Week 15. Before leaving the game, the former Kansas Jayhawk rushed the ball seven times for 28 yards and a touchdown. He added a four-yard reception on his only target.

Neal has started the last three games with Alvin Kamara dealing with ankle and knee injuries. In his stead, the rookie running back has been useful for fantasy owners. He posted 9.9, 15.4, and 10.2 fantasy points before leaving on Sunday, respectively.

Kamara is yet to return to practice. So, this backfield may prove to be useless for fantasy managers with so much at stake this week, even in the deepest of leagues. It truly is a shame for anyone savvy enough to roster Neal this late, knowing what his fantasy schedule looks like.

The Saints host the 3-11 New York Jets, who have struggled defensively all season. Then, during the fantasy championships in Week 17, the Saints will play the Tennessee Titans. Neal certainly would have once again been in the flex conversation, particularly knowing his pass game chops.