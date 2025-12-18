The San Francisco 49ers could clinch a playoff berth before they play the Colts. And they aren’t taking the Colts’ QB situation for granted. Furthermore, here are bold predictions for the Week 16 Monday Night Football clash.

The 49ers enter with a strong record of 10-4, sitting in third place in the very tough NFC West. Meanwhile, the reeling Colts are 8-6 and trying to find their way out of a four-game losing streak.

The Colts enter the game with “Old Man Rivers,” Philip, that is, at the quarterback position. But the 49ers have their guy, Brock Purdy, back in the saddle and looking for a fifth straight victory.

49ers QB Brock Purdy will throw three TD passes

It seems reasonable to expect the 49ers to make their hay through the air. The Colts have one of the league’s worst pass defenses (No. 31) while they are No. 6 against the run.

When the 49ers get into the red zone, they shouldn’t try to cram the ball down the defense’s throat with Christian McCaffrey. Look for McCaffrey, George Kittle, and Jauan Jennings to get looks for short touchdown passes.

Purdy is coming off a three-touchdown performance against the Titans and will look to make it back to back.

Purdy has played only six games this season, but his return has lifted the team, according to KNBR via Sports Illustrated.

“It just means a lot, man. To have him back 100% healthy, obviously, just a game breaker. And to have Brock, the confidence that he brings to our team, as well as the leadership—the huddle is just a team full of guys, ready to work, and Brock's the man leading the way,” Jennings said. “Everybody's just waiting to hear [the] play call and execute for Brock because we know he's going to do the same.

“You get the competitive side of Brock each and every week, especially on Sundays. “That's where Brock is at his best, under the lights. Whatever Brock brings to the table, we try to match it. He's just that type of player. He just challenges everybody to be better at their position. So, just great having him back.”

Kyle Shanahan, the 49ers head coach, said Purdy is getting back in the groove, according to ninersnation.com.

“I thought Brock had a really good game, made a number of plays [against the Titans],” Shanahan said. “By no means was perfect. There were a couple that he missed out there. But, there were also a couple plays that he made when it didn’t seem like anything was there. So, I thought Brock had a really good game.”

Prudy said he’s being more aggressive with his throws.

“Yeah, I thought [I was driving the ball better],” Purdy said. “I thought overall just being aggressive and just the way that I was seeing the defense and just letting it go. Leading guys and trying to hit them out of their breaks and things like that. So thought it was a pretty good day for that.”

49ers RB Christian McCaffrey will total 120-plus yards

He’s only topped the 70-yard rushing mark five times, but he has 820 receiving yards on the season. He’s going to get his. And this game will be no different, even if the Colts hold him to under 60 yards rushing.

McCaffrey said there’s an easy explanation for why the 49ers’ offense is tough to slow down, according to nbcsportsbayarea.com.

“One of the things I realized early when I got here a few years ago was, if the defense is trying to stop somebody, it’s difficult, because there are so many players that can make plays on any given game,” McCaffrey said. “So, whatever the strategy is for the defense, guys are going to be open.

“You got guys like Ricky [Pearsall] who are such elite playmakers that if you’re going to leave them open, eventually he’s going to have a game. And it goes the same way if you want to try to stop him. He opens up so much for us. If you want to stop George [Kittle], it leaves a lot of guys open. If you want to sell out for the run … I think when you can play really good complementary football and selfless football, this team is really fun to be on.”

49ers WR Jauan Jennings will total 50-plus yards receiving

He’s only had three such games this year, but this looks like a good spot for him to get a few additional looks. And a 20-plus-yard reception should help him along the way.

He’s getting streamer looks, according to Sports Illustrated.

“Jennings, listed as a sleeper last week, scored a pair of touchdowns in a win over the Titans,” Michael Fabiano wrote. “I’d ride him again this week against another AFC South team, this time the Colts. Their defense has surrendered the 10th-most fantasy points to wideouts over the last eight weeks. For the entirety of the season, the Colts have allowed 13-plus fantasy points to opposing wide receivers 14 times.”