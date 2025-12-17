The Atlanta Falcons are currently gearing up for a matchup against the Arizona Cardinals this weekend, having picked up a surprise win on the road over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week. In that game, the Falcons were able to pull off the win despite playing without star receiver Drake London, who has been out of the lineup due to injury.

Many fans (and fantasy football managers) were wondering if London would be back on the field this week for their game in Arizona, and on Wednesday, the team gave a positive update in that regard.

“#Falcons coach Raheem Morris told reporters that WR Drake London, who has missed the last several games with a PCL sprain, will practice today. A sign that he could play Sunday,” reported NFL insider Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network on X, formerly Twitter.

The news comes just as fantasy football leagues everywhere are preparing for the playoffs, and London is certainly capable of putting up some major stat lines, such as the three-touchdown game he had against the New England Patriots earlier this year.

Meanwhile, the Falcons are already eliminated from playoff contention despite playing in the putrid NFC South, so the rest of this year will be about trying to continue to develop some of their younger players as well as seeing if they can establish something on offense that can be applied in the future.

The Falcons and Cardinals are set to kick things off at 4:05 pm ET on Sunday afternoon from Arizona.