Week 16 is where fantasy football legacies are made. For many leagues, this is the championship round, and even in formats that play into Week 17, this is the week where margins shrink and every decision carries weight. No position embodies that volatility quite like tight end. A single red-zone target can be the difference between hoisting a trophy and settling for second place.

The good news is that the tight end position has quietly stabilized late in the season. A handful of elite options are providing wide-receiver-like volume, while a second tier of streamable plays offers real touchdown upside in favorable matchups. With no bye weeks remaining, availability isn’t the issue—health, role security, and game environment are.

Below is a breakdown of the top tight ends to trust in Week 16, followed by sleepers who could deliver championship-altering performances.

Week 16 Top Fantasy Football Picks – 2025

Trey McBride, ARI (vs. ATL)

Trey McBride continues to redefine what elite tight end production looks like in modern fantasy football. In Arizona’s 40–20 loss to Houston, McBride caught 12 of 13 targets for 134 yards and a touchdown, overwhelming a Texans defense that had been strong against the position all season. The Cardinals may have fallen behind early, but McBride’s role was never in doubt.

McBride has become the centerpiece of Arizona’s passing game, operating as a true chain-mover and red-zone threat. His target share rivals that of top wide receivers, and his weekly floor is among the safest at the position. Against an Atlanta defense that has struggled to contain tight ends in space, McBride is as close to automatic as it gets in Week 16. He’s the clear TE1 in championship lineups.

George Kittle, SF (@ IND)

George Kittle delivered a vintage performance in Week 15, hauling in eight of nine targets for 88 yards and a touchdown in San Francisco’s 37-24 win over Tennessee. Kittle led the 49ers in both targets and receptions, reminding fantasy managers of his unique ability to dominate games when the offense runs through him.

Kittle has now scored four touchdowns over his past five games, bringing his season total to six. His chemistry with Brock Purdy remains elite, particularly near the goal line, where Kittle’s physicality creates consistent scoring opportunities. The Colts present a beatable matchup for tight ends, and Kittle’s blend of volume and explosiveness keeps him firmly entrenched as a high-end TE1 in Week 16.

Kyle Pitts, ATL (@ ARI)

Kyle Pitts Sr. authored one of the greatest tight end performances in recent memory on Thursday night, catching 11 of 12 targets for 166 yards and three touchdowns in Atlanta’s stunning 29–28 win over Tampa Bay. Pitts set career highs across the board, accounting for all three of the Falcons’ passing touchdowns in a truly historic outing.

While it’s important to acknowledge that this was an outlier performance, the underlying takeaway is encouraging: Pitts was heavily featured, targeted at all levels of the field, and trusted in the red zone. Arizona’s defense has allowed big days to athletic pass-catchers, and while expecting a repeat of Week 15 would be unrealistic, Pitts’ ceiling alone makes him a difference-maker. He enters Week 16 as a confident TE1 with league-winning upside.

Week 16 Fantasy Football Sleepers – 2025

Dalton Schultz, HOU (vs. LV)

Dalton Schultz continues to surge at the perfect time. In Houston’s 40–20 win over Arizona, Schultz caught eight of nine targets for 76 yards and a touchdown, building on a stretch of consistent involvement in the Texans’ offense. He’s now posted six or more receptions in five of his last seven games, a rare level of stability for a tight end outside the elite tier.

Schultz has quietly become a trusted option, particularly on intermediate routes and in scoring territory. The Raiders have struggled to defend tight ends who can exploit zone coverage, making this a favorable matchup. Schultz profiles as a strong TE1/TE2 hybrid with a reliable floor and touchdown upside in Week 16.

Darren Waller, MIA (vs. CIN)

Darren Waller reminded everyone of his impact on Monday night, serving as the focal point of Miami’s passing attack in a loss to Pittsburgh. Waller caught seven of eight targets for 66 yards and two touchdowns, doing the majority of his damage in the fourth quarter with scoring grabs of six and 13 yards.

Waller’s efficiency near the goal line has been remarkable when healthy—he now has six touchdowns in just seven games this season. Miami continues to scheme touches for him in high-leverage situations, and Cincinnati’s defense has been susceptible to tight ends in the red zone. Waller enters Week 16 as a high-upside play with legitimate multi-touchdown potential.

Tyler Warren, IND (vs. SF)

Tyler Warren didn’t produce much in the box score in Week 15. He caught three of six targets for 19 yards in a narrow loss to Seattle, but the usage was notable. Warren led the Colts in targets, signaling a role that fantasy managers can work with—even in difficult matchups.

San Francisco’s defense is a tough draw, but tight end volume often travels regardless of opponent. Warren’s consistent involvement keeps him in the low-end TE1 conversation, particularly for managers seeking a safer floor rather than chasing a boom-or-bust option.

Injury and Late-Week Notes

With no bye weeks remaining, health becomes the defining variable. Fantasy football managers should closely monitor the status of Mason Taylor, Brock Wright, David Njoku, and Cade Otton as practice reports develop. One late-week downgrade could force a last-minute pivot—often the difference between winning and losing a championship.

Week 16 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings – 2025

20. Dalton Kincaid, BUF (@ CLE)

19. Colston Loveland, CHI (vs. GB)

18. Dawson Knox, BUF (@ CLE)

17. Hunter Henry, NE (@ BAL)

16. Dalton Schultz, HOU (vs. LV)

15. T.J. Hockenson, MIN (@ NYG)

14. Isaiah Likely, BAL (vs. NE)

13. Oronde Gadsden, LAC (@ DAL)

12. Colby Parkinson, LAR (@ SEA)

11. Jake Ferguson, DAL (vs. LAC)

10. Dallas Goedert, PHI (@ WAS)

9. Darren Waller, MIA (vs. CIN)

8. Brenton Strange, JAX (@ DEN)

7. Brock Bowers, LV (@ HOU)

6. Tyler Warren, IND (vs. SF)

5. Travis Kelce, KC (@ TEN)

4. Harold Fannin, CLE (vs. BUF)

3. George Kittle, SF (@ IND)

2. Kyle Pitts, ATL (@ ARI)

1. Trey McBride, ARI (vs. ATL)

Bottom line

Week 16 is about trusting usage, embracing upside, and avoiding desperation plays. McBride and Kittle provide elite stability, Pitts offers unmatched ceiling, and Schultz and Waller present strong alternatives with red-zone equity. Choose wisely—because at tight end, one touchdown can define an entire season.