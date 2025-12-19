Immediately after the Los Angeles Rams’ stunning overtime loss to the Seattle Seahawks, Puka Nacua doubled down on his criticism of NFL refs. In a since-deleted post, the third-year wideout wrote, “Can you say i was wrong. Appreciate you stripes for your contribution. Lol.”

However, in a postgame press conference, Nacua explained what led to the viral tweet. “Just a moment of frustration after a tough, intense game like that,” he said, per The Sporting Tribune’s Arash Markazi. “Just thinking of the opportunities I could have done better to take it out of [the officials’] hands.”

Nacua initially blasted the refs on a controversial live stream appearance during which he called officials “the worst” and claimed they “want to be on TV.” During that same stream, Nacua also said concussions aren’t real. And he performed what was deemed an antisemitic dance that he’s since apologized for.

Puka Nacua shines in Rams' TNF loss

Pressed on his initial comments about referees during the live stream, Nacua added, “[It was] just a lack of awareness and just some frustration. I know there are moments where I feel like, man, you watch other games and you think of the calls some guys get and you wish you could get some of those. But that’s just how football is played. And I’ll do my job to work my technique to make sure there’s not an issue with the call.”

Sean McVay promised to address Nacua’s latest tweet. The wideout acknowledged the Rams coach wasn’t happy with his initial comments. “He’s just disappointed in some of the actions that have distracted my teammates. It’s something I know I’ll learn from. I don’t want to be a distraction in any week – especially in a short week. So we talked about that and he’s right there behind me,” Nacua said.

The Rams lost control of the NFC West with Thursday night’s overtime loss. The Seahawks mounted a fourth-quarter comeback and won in overtime on a two-point conversion.

For his part Nacua was sensational against the Seahawks. He had 12 receptions for 225 yards and two touchdowns in the losing effort. Nacua passed Odell Beckham Jr. for the fifth-most receptions in a player’s first three seasons.

The Rams will look to rebound against the Carolina Panthers in Week 17.