With Week 16 of the NFL and Fantasy Football season already here, fantasy managers will have no room for error as they play their most critical playoff matchups this time of year. In building a successful fantasy football roster, no roster spot can go wasted and each slot should be maximized on a weekly basis. To help ensure your fantasy success, we bring you our Week 16 drop list.

Among the most obvious and unfortunate drops will be Chiefs' QB Patrick Mahomes, who misses the rest of the season with a torn ACL. Commanders' QB Jayden Daniels was shut down for the season and can be dropped in all leagues. While there were a number of other notable injuries, namely on the defensive side of the ball, nothing too serious occurred warranting further action from a fantasy standpoint.

As the Fantasy Football playoffs tighten up, we'll offer a few players that can be comfortably dropped in all leagues with just two weeks left in the fantasy season.

Week 16 Fantasy Football drop list

Denver Broncos TE Evan Engram – Rostered in 41.3% of ESPN leagues

The Denver Broncos have seen one of the more balanced passing attacks in all of football this season and while the core of pass-catchers around QB Bo Nix is a modest one, the offense is a full committee role with every player seeing a number of touches. WR Courtland Sutton is the main option through the air and speedy rookie RJ Harvey has become a favorite catching the ball out of the backfield.

However, this has left TE Evan Engram by the wayside with a limited role all season. He hasn't surpassed more than six receptions in a game this season, posting just two catches for a total of 20 yards over their last two games. Aside from his 13.9-point game in Week 13, Engram hadn't reached double-digit scoring since Week 5, the only other time he did so. It's safe to say he can be dropped to make room for a higher upside player.

New York Giants RB Devin Singletary – Rostered in 31.5% of leagues

Article Continues Below

With the Giants' current situation and being eliminated from playoff contention, these last three games of the season against the Vikings, Raiders, and Cowboys will be unpredictable for the Giants. Tyrone Tracy Jr. is still the lead back and hasn't shown much sign of giving up his primary role to close the season. To add, Singletary saw just five rushing attempts last week, his lowest total since November 26 against the Eagles.

It seems as though things are trending downward with this Giants' offense and given the status of their season, we could see key players like Jaxson Dart or WR Wan'Dale Robinson getting shut down for the season to ensure health. Go ahead and drop Singletary as his impact will be limited these next three weeks.

Atlanta Falcons RB Tyler Allgeier – Rostered in 32.6% of leagues

While Tyler Allgeier has been seen as one of the must-have running back handcuffs to Bijan Robinson managers, his usage is seriously limited given the durability of Robinson and his performance around the red zone. Allgeier logged just two carries in Week 15, matching his second-lowest total of the season. He also failed to log a reception in his fourth game this season, limited by the pass-catching ability of starter Robinson as well.

With the Atlanta Falcons falling out of playoff contention thanks to their recent loss, there's a solid chance Allgeier could see an increased workload with the organization trying to keep Bijan Robinson healthy. They'd hate to risk losing their franchise player, but it's too volatile of a situation to bank on from a fantasy perspective. Unless your team is lacking options at the position, you shouldn't be relying on Tyler Allgeier to win your fantasy playoff matchup.

Las Vegas Raiders WR Tre Tucker – Rostered in 32.3% of leagues

With the Las Vegas Raiders' season over long before it ever really began, this offense has become a serious liability from a fantasy football perspective. They were blanked 31-0 for their eighth consecutive loss, failing to score 20 or more points in their last six-straight games. A star player like TE Brock Bowers has been seriously limited by this offense, so there's no surprise that WR Tre Tucker has been feeling the residual sting as well.

After starting the season strong through the first six weeks with Brock Bowers out, Tucker's production has seriously fallen off as he's failed to score double-digit totals over the last four-straight weeks. He was shut out with no catches on three targets last week and they're facing one of the NFL's top-ranked defenses in the Texans this week. Be comfortable dropping Tre Tucker and most aspects of this Raiders' offense.