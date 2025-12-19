The Dallas Mavericks escaped disaster with a gritty 116–114 overtime win over the Detroit Pistons, leaning on a steady night from Cooper Flagg when the margin thinned. After a chaotic finish, Naji Marshall put words to what many already feel about the rookie. Following the win, Marshall gave voice to a locker room growing more confident as the Mavericks fought through pressure, noise, and momentum swings to finish the job.

The Mavericks avoided a total collapse. Early, the script looked comfortable. Dallas built control and stretched the lead to 18. Then the tone shifted. The Pistons surged late, ripping off a 31–19 fourth-quarter run that erased the cushion and forced overtime. The overtime finish was breathless, leaving Dallas relieved, loud, and fully aware of how close it came to slipping away.

One play cut through everything. Cooper Flagg took flight and detonated a poster over Cade Cunningham, shaking the American Airlines Center and jolting the bench. The crowd roared. Energy returned. Confidence followed. Flagg backed the moment with production. He finished with 23 points on 8-of-20 shooting, stayed perfect at the line at 7-for-7, and pulled down 10 rebounds. Meanwhile, Marshall added 16 points and steady edge when the game tightened.

Mavericks rally as Cooper Flagg sets the tone

After the game, Naji Marshall spoke plainly about Flagg’s competitiveness. Speaking to The Dallas Morning News’ Mike Curtis, he said, “Coop is really amazing at basketball. He’s a dog on both ends of the floor…Pledge allegiance to the Flagg.” The words landed because they felt earned, not exaggerated.

Flagg defended, attacked, and absorbed pressure without blinking. When the Pistons pushed back, he leaned forward instead of retreating. Teammates followed his tempo. Marshall’s praise reflected what the group already sees every night.

The Mavericks are still shaping their identity. Games like this accelerate that process. Close calls expose cracks, but they also reveal leaders. Flagg looks comfortable in that space already. Dallas survived the scare and moved on together. If this is the standard he sets now, how loud can the future get when the stakes rise?