Week 16 is the penultimate week of the 2025 fantasy football season. Congratulations if your team made it all the way to the fantasy football semifinals. If you made it this far, you've probably got some great running backs on your roster. But just having a talented roster is not enough during the fantasy playoffs.

The margins are thin during the playoffs, which means that every edge counts. The best fantasy managers pay close attention to matchups throughout the season, but especially during the playoffs.

There are a handful of must-start players in Week 16, but an even wider field of players you should stay away from if at all possible.

Below we will explore which running backs you should start or sit in Week 16 of the 2025 fantasy football season.

Start ‘Em

TreVeyon Henderson, NE (at BAL)

It seems that the Patriots are finally recognizing that Henderson is their starting running back of the future.

Henderson finally got the majority of carries in Week 15 against the Bills. And he made the most of them. The rookie running back went off against Buffalo, turning 14 carries into 148 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Now he is set up well for another good performance against the Ravens.

Baltimore's run defense is middle of the road, and their offense is questionable at this point in the season. All good signs for a positive game script.

Rhamondre Stevenson may still get some touches, but Henderson should have the majority. Beyond that, he is the back with big-play potential. That's exactly what you should be looking for during the fantasy football playoffs.

Start Henderson with confidence in Week 16.

Bucky Irving, TB (at CAR)

Irving had a disappointing game in Week 15. Bucky got a decent amount of work, but he had a touchdown vultured at the goal line by Sean Tucker.

Thankfully,he should have a much better game against the Panthers.

Last season, Irving played well against Carolina. In fact, he logged 375 scrimmage yards and one touchdown against the Panthers in 2024.

Carolina's run defense is a tick better this season, but I don't think that improvement is enough to stop Bucky from having a big game.

Michael Carter, ARI (vs. ATL)

Carter is a volume play in Week 16.

The Cardinals saw Bam Knight's 2025 season end last week after suffering an ankle injury. Carter should benefit from plenty of carries just based on Arizona's desperate running back situation.

Plus the matchup against Atlanta is pretty good. The Falcons have allowed an average of 127.9 rushing yards per game, which is certainly not too scary.

The only concern I have is whether Arizona's offense will be functional enough to keep Atlanta honest.

But either way, Carter is in for plenty of work and that alone gives him a high floor. If the game breaks right, he could be a great option.

Other Starts: Rico Dowdle, CAR (vs. TB); Aaron Jones, MIN (at NYG)

Sit ‘Em

Ashton Jeanty, LV (at HOU)

Now that it is Week 16, we need to start being honest about Jeanty's rookie season.

Jeanty has a bright future, but that's in the future. Right now he is not a great running back for fantasy football.

The rookie running back has rushed for more than 50 yards only five times this season, and the last time was November 6th. Jeanty has scored eight touchdowns this season, which at least made those games good fantasy performances.

The root of the problem is that the situation around Jeanty is dreadful. There's no reason for opposing defensive coordinators to do anything over then sell out to stop Jeanty and Brock Bowers.

To make matters worse, Las Vegas goes up against Houston in Week 16. They have arguably the best defense in the league, not to mention plenty to play for ahead of the playoffs. That's a recipe for disaster.

Stay away from Jeanty if you can in Week 16. But if you are forced to start him, beware that it could be another dud.

Kenneth Walker III, SEA (vs. LAR)

Walker has not played very efficiently over the past few weeks. And Week 15 was a perfect example.

Walker only had nine carries for 17 yards, plus a measly two-year reception, against the Colts last week. He is clearly losing his stranglehold on the starting job, ceding more and more time to Zach Charbonnet.

All of these developments are significant worries for Walker's long-term fantasy value. And they're clearly a problem during the 2025 fantasy playoffs.

Seattle's matchup against LA in Week 16 makes the whole situation worse.

LA has a solid run defense unit on paper. They are also coming off a great performance where they completely shut down Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs. If they can bottle up Gibbs, Walker should be no problem.

Only start Walker if you have no other option, and understand that he could disappoint you during the fantasy playoffs.

Jaylen Warren, PIT (at DET)

Warren may not be completely washed, but he isn't looking hot headed into Week 16.

The veteran running back came down with an illness before Monday Night Football but was still able to play. Unfortunately, he looked like a back who wasn't at 100%.

Warren split carries with Kenneth Gainwell and look like the worse option between the two all night long. Warren had 12 carries for 33 yards, while Gainwell had 13 carries for 80 yards.

Add on the fact that Detroit has a solid run defense unit and this looks like a terrible matchup for Warren.

Sit Warren if you can. And if you have both Warren and Gainwell, go with Gainwell.

Other Sits: RJ Harvey, DEN (vs. JAX); Omarion Hampton, LAC (at DAL)