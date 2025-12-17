Week 16 of the NFL and Fantasy Football season will kick-off with the Rams vs. Seahawks NFC West showdown on Thursday Night Football, moving us one step closer to the NFL playoffs. With the majority of Fantasy Football leagues already in the throws of their playoff bracket, every roster move from here on out is a crucial one, calling for meticulous research into the every-changing rankings of the often overlooked Kicker position.

While kickers were active with their extra-point attempts during a high-scoring Week 15, only four games were decided by a field goal or less. Saints' kicker Charlie Smyth of Ireland hit a 47-yard game-winner in his fourth NFL appearance, leading his team to a 2-0 record against the Carolina Panthers. Zane Gonzalez hit from 43 to lift the Falcons over the Buccaneers, while Seahawks' Jason Myers hit a dagger from 56 yards to beat the Indianapolis Colts.

With another slate of important matchups coming in Week 16, we'll take a look at the updated rankings for the kicker position and who's making moves as the Regular Season comes to an end.

Top Fantasy Kickers – Week 16

Coming in at the top spot this week is Houston Texans' Ka'imi Fairbairn, coming in off a massive Week 15 that saw him hit 4-4 on XP's and going 4-5 on FG attempts with a long make from 55 yards. He'll see another favorable matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders who allowed 31 points and were shut out against the Philadelphia Eagles. Expect Fairbairn to see a ton of work following his team's 40-point outburst in Week 15.

Cowboys' Brandon Aubrey and Chargers' Cameron Dicker will retain their top spots as well. Although their offenses are struggling at the moment, this matchup between their teams should feature a whole lot of offense and not too much defense with the implied game total set at 49.5, the second-highest mark of Week 15.

Creeping into the top-five rankings is New England Patriots' Andy Borregales, who saw just one attempt from the field in Week 15 vs. the Bills. They're facing the Baltimore Ravens in Week 16, who allow the third-most average points (9.8) to fantasy kickers on a weekly basis. Given their close divisional loss to the Bills, the Patriots should be angry and motivated to make a statement in Week 16 – expect kicker Borregales to see a much more active game.

Kickers rising quickly

Despite posting a 0.0 fantasy point day with no attempts from the field in Week 15, Cincinnati Bengals' Evan McPherson quietly scored 31.0 total points in the three weeks prior. While this offense is still figuring things out with QB Joe Burrow returning to the lineup, McPherson should see a much more favorable matching seeing the Miami Dolphins in Week 16 who just allowed 28 points to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Chicago Bears' kicker Cairo Santos could be in for a big Week 16 as the Bears host the Green Bay Packers. These two squads combined for 49 points in their matchup just two weeks ago as the Bears got whatever they wanted on offense in the second half. This Green Bay defense will look a little different without Micah Parsons out there, so QB Caleb Williams and the Bears could be in a good spot to mark their revenge.

Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings – Week 16