The Fantasy Football playoffs are rolling along in Week 16, and tight end should be a key position again this week. With some poor performances from big names in Week 15, like Brock Bowers' single-digit game, big decisions are ahead. So which tight ends should you start and sit in Week 16?

Tight end has been an odd position in fantasy football this year, outside of Arizona Cardinals' star Trey McBride. Everyone else has either dealt with injuries or been riding a rollercoaster all season long. Making the right decision on Sunday could swing your entire league. With no new injuries and no byes, everyone is available to slide into your lineup.

Should you trust Kenny Pickett or Geno Smith and play Bowers this week? Who are the sleepers at tight end in Week 16? Find out in our start 'em, sit 'em.

Week 16 fantasy football tight end start 'em

Brock Bowers, LV (@ HOU)

The Raiders may get Geno Smith back for Week 16 against the Houston Texans. But at this point, the veteran is not a huge upgrade over Pickett. Bowers, no matter who the quarterback is, is a generational talent at tight end. Even against a strong Houston defense, it is not out of the conversation for Bowers to find the end zone.

Against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 15, the Raiders picked up just 62 passing yards and 75 net yards. Philly has a strong defense and needed a win to snap a losing streak. Houston may have the best defense in the league and needs a win to keep up with the Jacksonville Jaguars. It is not a great recipe for Las Vegas, but someone has to catch the passes.

Dallas Goedert, PHI (@ WSH)

In that Eagles blowout win over the Raiders, Dallas Goedert found the end zone twice. The offense needed to evolve after the losing streak, as it became predictable amid Jalen Hurts' struggles. Kevin Patullo put in some sneaky red-zone plays that got Goedert the ball in the red zone without risking a Hurts interception. That should continue against a depleted Washington defense on Saturday.

The Eagles' offense needs to keep piling on points down the stretch, with two games against the lowly Commanders. Goedert has been great in the red zone during the best portions of the Philadelphia season. When the offense collapsed, Goedert was a fantasy football disaster. But that period should be over for the time being.

Colby Parkinson, LAR (@ SEA)

In the last six Rams games, Colby Parkinson has scored six touchdowns. And with Davante Adams dealing with a hamstring injury, Matthew Stafford will have to turn somewhere else in the red zone. With Parkinson's scoring ability, Adams' injury, and the Rams' domination over the Seattle Seahawks from earlier in the season, this is a guy that should draw into your lineup.

The Rams have a great offense, and anyway to get them into your lineup is usually a good idea. Parkinson has been a big piece recently, and there is no reason for that to slow down now.

Start ‘Em: Juwan Johnson, NO (v NYJ), Kyle Pitts, ATL (@ ARI), Oronde Gadsden II, LAC (@ DAL)

Article Continues Below

Week 16 tight end sit 'em

Travis Kelce, KC (@ TEN)

There are not many examples of players whom you should sit when they play the Tennessee Titans. But when that player's quarterback turns from Patrick Mahomes to Gardner Minshew, throw him on the bench. That is the situation with Travis Kelce, who cannot be played in fantasy football this week.

It has been a slow fall from grace for Kelce, who was once one of the great fantasy football pieces in the league. Now, he is dropping passes that end a chapter of a great football dynasty. If you made the fantasy playoffs with Kelce, good on you. But end the experiment now

Isaiah Likely, BAL (v NE)

The Ravens are back in primetime on Sunday against the New England Patriots. If you played Isaiah Likely last week, when he scored zero points, and still one, you already know it's time for him to ride the pine. Lamar Jackson is not 100%, and that significantly hampers their passing game.

Likely had two touchdowns ripped out of his hands in consecutive weeks and then put up a goose egg in Week 15. At this point, he has not shown enough to land in the lineup for a team in the fantasy football semi-finals.

Tyler Warren, IND (v SF)

The Colts are running out 44-year-old Philip Rivers as their starting quarterback once again on Monday Night Football against the San Francisco 49ers. So play out the situation in your head. You'll be watching MNF, rooting for 44-year-old Philip Rivers to not only stay upright, but throw the ball to Tyler Warren, and for Warren to get into the end zone against a stout 49ers defense. Bench Warren, that sounds like a nightmare.

It is hard to blame Warren for his fantasy football downfall after his early-season surge. He could be a nice mid-round pick next year, assuming the Colts solve the quarterback situation. But for the rest of this season, it is a tough swallow to play the guy trying to catch passes from Philip Rivers in 2025. This is no longer the quarterback who made a Hall-of-Fame connection with Antonio Gates.