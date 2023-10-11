The 2023 NFL season is five weeks old and it continues to provide an unpredictable landscape for fantasy football quarterbacks. Kirk Cousins and Brock Purdy are still top-five fantasy football quarterbacks. Joe Burrow had a bounce-back week but is still QB24, while Trevor Lawrence (QB16) is waiting for his breakout game this season.

Will this uncertainty continue this weekend? Find out in Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Quarterbacks, Week 6.

QBs to Start in Week 6

Lions' Jared Goff (vs Buccaneers)

Jared Goff has been a completely different quarterback at home than when on the road this year. In three contests at Ford Field, Goff is averaging 22.8 fantasy points/game. He is averaging just 12.7 points/game in two road games. This week, the Detroit Lions have a home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs have an average passing defense, but home-field advantage makes Goff a reliable fantasy starter in Week 6.

Vikings' Kirk Cousins (vs. Bears)

A few weeks ago, we reckoned that Kirk Cousins was close to entering must-start territory in fantasy football. Instead, he dropped a dud (9.56 points) against the Carolina Panthers. The Minnesota Vikings QB bounced back, nearly reaching the 20-point mark in the team's recent game against the Kansas City Chiefs. This week, Cousins has an inviting matchup against a Chicago Bears team giving up 24.2 fantasy points per game to opposing QBs — most in the NFL. The veteran is still on the verge of being a must-start player in fantasy and is a trustworthy option this weekend.

Jaguars Trevor Lawrence (vs. Colts)

It has been a slow start to the year for Jacksonville Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence, who seems to be stuck in that awkward 14-17 point mark in fantasy football every week. A Week 6 home contest against the Indianapolis Colts could finally offer some reprieve for the Jacksonville offense. The Colts are allowing the fifth-most total yards per game in the NFL and have not allowed fewer than 340 total yards in a game this year. This matchup offers the perfect breakout opportunity for Trevor Lawrence.

For our discussion on the best fantasy football breakout and sleeper candidates, listen below:

QBs to Sit in Week 6

Texans' C.J. Stroud (vs Saints)

C.J. Stroud did not have his best game against the Atlanta Falcons last week, but the rookie QB stayed turnover-free and still managed 14.16 fantasy points. Week 6 could be his toughest test yet. Stroud faces a New Orleans Saints defense tied for the league lead with seven interceptions and is allowing just 15.2 points/game. Stroud has navigated past tough defense already this year, but not one as consistent as the Saints. Look elsewhere in Week 6.

Despite the immense struggles of the Denver Broncos this year, Russell Wilson enters Week 6 as QB8 in fantasy football. Don't expect Wilson to reach his 19.3 PPG average this week against the Kansas City Chiefs. Denver has not beaten Kansas City since 2015 and the Chiefs are allowing the eighth-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks. Add in the tough nighttime atmosphere of Arrowhead Stadium, and this is a fantasy matchup to avoid.

49ers' Brock Purdy (vs. Browns)

Brock Purdy proved us wrong last week, tossing four touchdowns in a nearly flawless performance against the Dallas Cowboys. The 49ers came ready to play against Dallas, but will they have the same type of focus in a 1 PM EST road game against the Cleveland Browns? The Browns are giving up the fewest total yards per game and their defense is second to the Niners in points per game. Add in the predicted rainy weather, and the outcome looks like a wet, sloppy game in Cleveland this weekend — not ideal for another Brock Purdy fantasy bonanza.