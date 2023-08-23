Fantasy football season is right around the corner, and if you aren't drafting your team yet, you very likely will be doing so in the near future. With drafts quickly approaching, it's important to have a clear cut strategy beforehand, as you need to know who you are going to pick depending on the myriad of ways the board could fall for you.

There are many different ways to play fantasy football, with PPR leagues becoming the most popular scoring style for leagues over the past few years. This gives player points (typically either one or 0.5) for however many receptions they haul in during a game. While this scoring method obviously benefits wide receivers, it also helps out running backs who can make plays as a receiver out of the backfield as well.

PPR scoring has completely changed how running backs are viewed by fantasy football managers. Sometimes, guys who don't even start, but can haul in several passes a game, become viable starting options on a weekly basis. So if you do find yourself playing in a PPR league this upcoming season, here are five running backs who are going to be absolute monsters thanks to that scoring format in 2023.

5. Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions shocked a lot of fans when they drafted Jahmyr Gibbs with the 12th overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, but considering how they ended up trading away D'Andre Swift shortly thereafter, it seems like he will be in store for a big rookie season. And based on his college production at Alabama, Gibbs could be a PPR menace, even as a rookie, operating within Detroit's offense in 2023.

Gibbs had his best year as a receiver in 2022 for the Crimson Tide (44 REC, 444 YDS, 3 TD), and with Lions running backs having some strong receiving numbers as a group last year (81 REC, 679 YDS, 4 TD), it's safe to say Gibbs will be active in Detroit's passing game. Not all of that volume is going to go to him, but with Gibbs leading the Lions backfield, expect him to have some big outings as a receiver in his rookie campaign.

4. Rhamondre Stevenson, New England Patriots

There were a lot of problems with the New England Patriots offense last season, but Rhamondre Stevenson was not one of them. Stevenson stole the lead running back job away from Damien Harris last year, and will enter 2023 as the Patriots unquestioned number one running back. Even the recent addition of Ezekiel Elliott isn't going to change that.

Stevenson emerged as a trusted checkdown option for Mac Jones under center last year, and was racking up tons of receptions out of the backfield (69 REC, 421 YDS, 1 TD). The Patriots are obviously going to try to not rely on Stevenson as much as they did last year, but he has a high floor as a receiver in all PPR leagues either way.

3. Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons

Bijan Robinson is one of the best running back prospects the NFL has seen in quite awhile, and he appears set for a massive rookie campaign with the Atlanta Falcons. Robinson didn't make much of an impact as a receiver out of the backfield during his time in college at Texas, but that is going to change in a big way with the Falcons.

Robinson's receiving numbers from 2022 are pretty strong, despite the low volume of targets that went his way (19 REC, 314 YDS, 2 TD). The Falcons aerial attack with Desmond Ridder under center is a pretty big question mark, but that could end up benefiting Robinson even more as a checkdown option out of the backfield. Robinson is going to make a splash either way, but his already sky-high value could shoot up even higher in PPR leagues.

2. Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers

When it comes to PPR production from running backs, there are two guys who sit well above the rest of the pack. Christian McCaffrey set the standard for running backs in the PPR world when he racked over 1000 yards as a runner and receiver back in 2019 with the Carolina Panthers. After two seasons of injury struggles, McCaffrey suited up for all 17 games in 2022, and saw his production take off after he was traded to the San Francisco 49ers.

McCaffrey's numbers weren't as dominant as they were in 2019, but he still was outrageously good as a receiver in 2022 for both the Panthers and Niners (85 REC, 741 YDS, 5 TD). With a full offseason of preparation with San Fran, and hopefully some more stability at quarterback, McCaffrey has the highest ceiling when it comes to PPR production from running backs.

1. Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers

The highest floor, however, belongs to Austin Ekeler, who has become the king of checkdown receptions, which amounts to easy fantasy points in PPR leagues. Ekeler isn't the most productive running back ever, but he receives a ton of volume as a runner and receiver, and he is extremely durable at the running back position, which cannot be overlooked.

Ekeler was the most productive receiving running back in 2022 (107 REC, 722 YDS, 5 TD) and he hasn't shown any signs of slowing down. While he did request a trade off the Los Angeles Chargers, he's still in LA for at least one more season, and should continue to benefit from the development of Justin Herbert under center. Ekeler isn't a massive big-play threat, but he's always going to have targets coming his way, which makes him the top PPR running back option for fantasy football managers in 2023.