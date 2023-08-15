Quarterbacks, wide receivers and the passing game are more valuable than ever before in the NFL. That means more and more teams are loading up on pass catchers, and it makes for some very interesting and exciting offenses from which to draft fantasy football stars. Here are three teams with multiple elite playmakers for your fantasy football team.

The Los Angeles Chargers offense is extremely attractive on paper, both in real-life terms and for fantasy football purposes. Justin Herbert is one of the best and most talented quarterbacks in the NFL, and he's put up some of the best numbers through the first three years of a quarterback's career. He's surrounded with an elite set of weapons, a new offensive coordinator, and a healthier, improved offensive line.

The Chargers' 2021 first-round pick Rashawn Slater was a second-team All-Pro left tackle in his rookie year. He ruptured his biceps tendon in Week 3 last year and missed most of the season. His return to the Chargers O-line should be huge for the Chargers' offense as well as Herbert's production and, by extension, the production of Herbert's weapons.

Signing former Cowboys' offensive coordinator Kellen Moore was also a big move for the Chargers' offensive potential. Moore is one of the bright young offensive minds in the sport, and he's already making an impact for Herbert and his team.

Running back Austin Ekeler obviously has top-5 pick value in PPR fantasy football leagues, given his target volume out of the backfield and knack for finding the end zone. Though Ekeler has never eclipsed 1,000 rushing yards, he has scored 38 touchdowns over the past two seasons, and last year he caught 107 passes for an extra 722 yards on top of his already-strong rushing numbers.

On the outside, Los Angeles has Keenan Allen five-time Pro Bowler Keenan Allen. Over the last five full seasons he played, Allen averaged 1183 yards and 6.4 touchdowns per year. Last year, Allen was averaging the most yards per game he had since 2017.

There's also Mike Williams, one of the best No. 2 receivers in the NFL and a great deep threat and red zone/jump ball threat. In the past five seasons, Williams averages 16 yards per catch. Though he only caught four touchdowns last year, he went for 1146 yards and nine scores in 2021.

The Chargers drafted Quentin Johnston out of TCU in the first round this year to further stack up the offense. Johnston has great speed, and his size and length make him an elite vertical threat. Herbert's huge arm strength will complement Johnston's strengths as well.

With all these weapons, the Chargers' playmakers might take touches and touchdowns away from one another, but there's bound to be a ton of production in this offense.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

We know the Cincinnati Bengals have some of the NFL's most elite weapons. Ja'Marr chase is as good as any receiver not named Justin Jefferson, and Tee Higgins would be a No. 1 target on a lot of teams. Add Tyler Boyd to the equation, and this is probably the best receiving corps in the league.

Chase finished as the No. 12 WR in PPR leagues last year, and he only played 13 games. If he can stay healthy, Chase is one of the best players for fantasy football and a surefire first-round pick.

Higgins finished at No. 17, and there were two games he barely saw the field. Higgins put up very similar numbers in 2021 and 2022, averaging 74 catches, 1060 yards and 6.5 touchdowns. That's strong production for the second receiving option on a team.

Boyd also finished in fantasy football WR3 territory, which is highly unusual for an actual WR3. The Bengals' pass catchers are no joke.

Obviously, the guy getting the rock to these guys is going to put up big numbers as well. Bengals QB Joe Burrow finished as the No. 4 fantasy quarterback a year ago, and he's not going anywhere on the statistical front. The Bengals should have one of the best passing offenses in the NFL, and these four players are all strong fantasy football options.

The Atlanta Falcons are a bit of a wild card on the fantasy football front, but it's not for a lack of talent. Kyle Pitts and Drake London are both huge mismatches for opposing defenses. They're too big and strong for defensive backs to handle on their own and too fast for linebackers to keep up with.

Now statistically, that isn't exactly how the young careers of these two players has panned out. Pitts cracked 1,000 yards as a rookie, but last year, he managed just 356 and has only three career touchdowns. Not exactly ideal for fantasy football purposes. London had only 866 yards and four touchdowns in his rookie year.

Part of the problem is inconsistent quarterback play and a questionable offensive game plan. Falcons head coach Arthur Smith hasn't exactly drawn up the most explosive passing offenses in his career. The plan is also for second-year quarterback Desmond Ridder to lead the Falcons offense. Ridder started only four games for the Falcons last year, and wasn't bad, managing a 63.5% completion rate, but he's largely unproven.

Still, these concerns make Pitts and London likely to fall pretty deep into most drafts. They could be worth taking a flyer on as the rounds progress, particularly in non-PPR drafts.

Then, in the backfield, there is rookie RB Bijan Robinson. Robinson is as elite a running back prospect as it gets. He's a consensus top-10 fantasy pick, per FantasyPros, and has league-winning potential. Taking Robinson in the top-5 isn't even stretch for the rookie.

In fantasy football, there's always a rookie running back who lights it up. Guys like Ezekiel Elliott, Saquon Barkley, or Kareem Hunt were all arguably the best running back in the league during their rookie seasons. Don't be surprised if Robinson ends up being the fantasy football MVP.