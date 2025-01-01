Many fantasy football seasons are over by the time Week 18 rolls around but some managers are still playing. Championship games are often some of the closest of the season and you need a great kicker to ensure your victory. With playoff spots locked up and players resting, it can be tough to find the right guy. We've got you covered with our Week 18 Fantasy Football Kicker Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em.

There are, of course, no byes to worry about in Week 18. Every team is playing but that does not mean every player is available. Younghoe Koo is the most significant absence for Week 18, as Riley Patterson will continue to kick for the Falcons. He struggled in last week's game and Atlanta is one of the few teams with their playoff hopes on the line. Evan McPherson and Austin Seibert are still out and Nick Folk is questionable.

Your championship game will likely come down to your decision at kicker. Make sure you make the right one with our Week 18 Fantasy Football Kicker Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em

Week 18 fantasy football kicker start 'em

Chase McLaughlin, Tampa Bay (v New Orleans)

The key to picking players in Week 18 is making sure they have something to play for. If the Tampa Bay Buccaneers win on Sunday, they clinch the NFC South and their fifth straight playoff appearance. That makes Chase McLaughlin a great option at kicker for fantasy football managers. He has been solid all season and the Bucs will keep pushing on offense in this game, leading to a lot of points for McLaughlin.

Jake Bates, Detroit (v Minnesota)

The Lions and Vikings will play on Sunday night for the NFC's top seed. While they both have remarkable 14-2 records, their starters will play for the lone bye in the seven-team playoff bracket. That means the Lions offense should be on full display which means a big night for Jake Bates in fantasy football. The rookie has been great this season and that should continue in the dome on Sunday.

Wil Lutz, Denver (v Kansas City)

The Broncos have to beat the Chiefs to clinch the seventh seed in the AFC. While that would usually be a tall task, the Chiefs will be resting starters ahead of the playoffs. Wil Lutz had a game-winning kick blocked against Kansas City and should be looking for revenge. He has been solid this year and the Broncos offense should have success against the second-teamers on defense. Lutz could be a good last-second pivot for teams looking for a kicker.

Start ‘Em: Will Reichard, MIN (@ DET), Justin Tucker, BAL (v CLE), Riley Patterson, ATL (v CAR)

Week 18 kicker sit 'em

Jake Moody, San Francisco (@ Arizona)

The 49ers season is over and now, Brock Purdy is out with an elbow injury. Jake Moody struggled against the Lions on Monday night, missing three kicks and there is no proof that will stop in Week 18. Even against a struggling Cardinals defense, leave Moody on the bench with the fantasy football championship on the line. The 49ers won't score many points and he has not proven he can take advantage of his opportunities.

Jason Sanders, Miami (@ New York Jets)

Another quarterback injury puts Jason Sanders on the sit list for fantasy football managers. Tua Tagovailoa did not play last week and the Dolphins smoked a decrepit Browns defense. But the Jets still have solid players that can make Tyler Huntley's job much harder. If the Jets play their best game under Jeff Ulbrich in what will likely be his last, Sanders will not get many opportunities.

Zane Gonzalez, Washington (@ Dallas)

Austin Seibert remains out, which could spell trouble for the Commanders in the postseason. For now, they have clinched a spot and have very little to play for against the Cowboys. Keep Zane Gonzalez on the bench this week in fantasy football because the Commanders might pull their starters mid-game. With Marcus Mariota under center and Gonzalez at kicker, it could be a tough go for their offense.

Sit ‘Em: Greg Joseph, NYJ (v MIA), Joshua Karty, LAR (v SEA), Harrison Butker, KC (@ DEN)