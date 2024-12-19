The fantasy football semi-finals are here and you need a win. You've made it this far and cannot let a bad kicker tank your season. We've been helping you at kicker all season long so you know we are going to keep that up for the semi-finals. We have the Week 16 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings ready to roll.

There are no byes this week or for the rest of the season. That is huge for managers who are dealing with injuries at the kicker position. Younghoe Koo is the most recent kicker to hit injured reserve with an undisclosed injury. Riley Patterson was signed by the Falcons to replace him. Austin Seibert remains on injured reserve for the Commanders, and Evan McPherson is out for the Bengals. If you need to replace any of those guys, we have the list for you.

With all of those things considered, it's time to unveil the list. Here are the Week 16 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings.

Top fantasy football kickers for Week 16

Chris Boswell remains the top fantasy football kicker even after a slow game against the Eagles. Kickers are only as valuable as their offenses in fantasy and the Steelers struggled on offense last week. But last time they played the Ravens, Boswell scored every point in a win. He has been the top scoring kicker all season long and there is no reason to believe that will stop in the semi-finals.

Brandon Aubrey stays at number two after a solid week against the Panthers. It was the best game the Cowboys offense had with Cooper Rush at quarterback and Aubrey's score reflected that. The Buccaneers have a much better defense so it might be tougher for the Cowboys to get into Aubrey's range. He missed a 70-yarder by a lot, so maybe his range is not as long as we thought it was.

Sliding into the third spot is Cameron Dicker of the Los Angeles Chargers. He has been nails since entering the NFL from the University of Texas and this has been another great season. With a career-long of 59, he has a high points potential and he rarely misses. The Broncos have a solid defense and could keep the Chargers out of the end zone, leading to many Dicker opportunities.

Sleeper kickers for Week 16

Wil Lutz is available in three-quarters of ESPN fantasy football leagues despite being among the best kickers in the league. Thursday nights are always tough for offenses and that will be true this week. The Broncos and Chargers are both in the playoff conversation because of their defenses. There could be a lot of field-goal points in this matchup so go grab Lutz to slide into your lineup.

Cade York has had a rough go in the NFL, losing his job with both the Browns and Commanders in less than two years. But now, he is the kicker for the Bengals while Evan McPherson recovers and has been solid. He has missed just one extra point in two weeks and has been a solid fantasy football option with Cincinnati. The Browns have been just okay on defense this year so it could be another high-scoring affair for the Bengals.

The Cardinals have an easy matchup against the Panthers this week and that could be big for Chad Ryland. Another draft bust turned solid kicker, Ryland has been solid all season for Arizona. He came in to relieve the injured Matt Prater, who remains out. The Panthers could not stop the Cowboys last week and the Cardinals are playing for their playoff lives. Expect big numbers for Ryland and Arizona this week.

Bust kickers for Week 16

The Eagles have a great offense and Jake Elliott has had great seasons in the past. But he has not made a kick over 50 yards all season long and should not be in your fantasy football lineup. With so many other kickers who are hitting field goals over 50 yards, Elliott should not be in your fantasy lineup.

Eddy Piniero should not be in your fantasy football lineup because the Panthers' offense still isn't quite good enough to trust. Plus, Piniero has had a few rough games in the past few weeks. The Cardinals desperately need a win and have played well on defense this season. Don't expect a big performance from Piniero on Sunday.

The Patriots continue to struggle on offense and will now hit the road to face the high-flying Bills. Joey Slye has been solid this year but is not given many opportunities by their fledgling attack. Drake Maye has been great but he has no targets and no offensive line to operate as a dynamic offense. Plus, the cold weather and wind will be out in Western New York this week.

Week 16 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings

12. Nick Folk, TEN (@ IND)

11. Blake Grupe, NO (@ GB)

10. Harrison Butker, KC (v HOU)

9. Tyler Bass, BUF (v NE)

8. Wil Lutz, DEN (@ LAC)

7. Chase McLaughlin, TB (@ DAL)

6. Jason Sanders, MIA (v SF)

5. Jake Bates, DET (@ CHI)

4. Kai'imi Fairbairn, HOU (@ KC)

3. Cameron Dicker, LAC (v DEN)

2. Brandon Aubrey, DAL (v TB)

1. Chris Boswell, PIT (@ BAL)