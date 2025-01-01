The San Francisco 49ers don't have anything much to play for as the season comes to a close. That means they can shut down players, and Brock Purdy seems to be on that list after head coach Kyle Shanahan shared some news about the quarterback situation in Week 18.

“49ers HC Kyle Shanahan said Josh Dobbs will start Sunday at Arizona,” ESPN's Adam Schefter wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Purdy suffered a right elbow contusion with nerve inflammation against the Detroit Lions in Week 17, and though he did avoid a major injury, Shanahan noted the day after the game that he'd most likely miss the season finale. Purdy injured his right elbow in the 2022 NFC Championship, but there wasn't much worry that he suffered a torn UCL this time around.

With Purdy being done, he finished the season with 3,864 passing yards with 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He'll enter the offseason in the final year of his rookie contract and is expected to get a big extension.

49ers' injury-riddled season is almost over

A season after making it to the Super Bowl and losing to the Kansas City Chiefs, there was a lot of hope that they could return and get over the hump. Unfortunately, things did not turn out the way that they wanted, and they weren't able to make it to the playoffs. Injuries were the story of the season for the 49ers, especially on offense.

Before the season even started, Christian McCaffrey was dealing with Achilles tendinitis, which led him to miss half of the season, The running back ended up returning for a few games and then suffered a season-ending injury against the Buffalo Bills. The 49ers were able to keep the running game going with McCaffrey sidelined, but it still hurt that they were missing one of their key playmakers. Throughout the season, Deebo Samuel Sr. and George Kittle were dealing with injuries, who are the top receivers for Brocky Purdy.

Purdy also missed time with an injury, and it showed that this was going to be a tough season for the 49ers to get to the playoffs. The hope is that they can come back healthy next season and get back to the team that they've been the past couple of seasons. This season showed them that injuries are real and it's something that you can't control. If the team can bring back the same players, there's no doubt that they can get back to the playoffs if they stay healthy.