In an offense-heavy league, the opening slate of NFL games was a strong fantasy football showing for defenses. Five teams scored non-offensive touchdowns, with the Chicago Bears surprisingly leading the way with a defensive TD and a special teams score.

As the highest-scoring defensive unit in Week 1, is the Bears defense worth a look in Week 2? We'll answer that question and more in Fantasy Football Week 2 Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em: Defenses.

Defenses to Start in Week 2

Pittsburgh Steelers (vs. Broncos)

Led by the ever-dominant T.J. Watt, the Pittsburgh Steelers defense got off to s a strong start in Week 1, recording three takeaways while limiting the Atlanta Falcons to 18 points on just 270 total yards (including 54 yards in the second half). Pittsburgh's total of 13 fantasy points could have been even higher if a Watt strip sack had not been incorrectly called back due to offside.

In Week 2, the Steelers face another turnover-prone offense in the Denver Broncos. With the inexperienced Bo Nix under center for the Broncos, expect another big showing from the Steelers defense in Week 2.

Los Angeles Chargers (vs. Panthers)

The Jim Harbaugh era in Los Angeles started with the same hard-nose football that helped him win a title at the University of Michigan. The Chargers held the Las Vegas Raiders to under 300 yards and forced three turnovers in a 22-10 win, earning 15 fantasy points in the process.

This week, LA faces a Carolina Panthers team coming off an embarrassing 47-10 defeat to the New Orleans Saints. Carolina turned the ball over three times managed less than 200 yards of total offense against New Orleans, making the Chargers D/ST a top-five play on Sunday.

New England Patriots (vs. Seahawks)

Any skepticism around the New England Patriots was quickly silenced in the season-opener, as Jerod Mayo's underdog team defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 16-10 on the road. Cincy managed just 224 yards while the Pats forced a pair of turnovers.

In Week 2, New England faces a Seattle Seahawks team that surprisingly turned the ball over twice against the Denver Broncos last week and gave up two safeties. Expect the Patriots' momentum to continue on the defensive side of the ball.

Defenses to Sit in Week 2

New Orleans Saints (vs. Cowboys)

Facing an elite Cleveland Browns defense in Week 1, the Dallas Cowboys was my no means explosive but still managed to put up 26 points (plus a special teams score). One thing this Dallas team does not do is beat itself. The Cowboys turned the ball over just 16 times last year — tied for the second-fewest in the NFL — and did not register a giveaway in Week 1.

The New Orleans Saints are coming off a comfortable blowout win against an overmatch Carolina Panthers team. Week 2 in Dallas will provide a far more difficult test. Look elsewhere for defensive production this weekend.

Detroit Lions (vs. Buccaneers)

A dark horse fantasy football defense to begin the year, the Detroit Lions' new-look secondary is still finding its footing. Detroit gave up 317 passing yards to Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams and nearly 400 total yards. The Lions did well to keep the Rams out of the end zone, limiting LA to 20 points, but in Week 2, this unit faces another tough test in a 2023 playoff rematch against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Tampa scored 37 points last week against the lowly Washington Commanders. The Lions provide a stiffer defensive test, but Detroit's inability to stop opponents from moving the ball makes them a volatile fantasy play.

Chicago Bears (vs. Texans)

As the NFL world focused on Caleb Williams in Week 1, it was the Chicago Bears defense that stole the show. Chicago recorded a pick-six and returned a blocked punt for a TD, representing the Bears' only touchdowns on the afternoon. This unit finished Sunday with 26 fantasy points, the most of any defense to open the year.

Week 2 is far less promising for the Chicago defense. The Houston Texans' 417 total yards were the second-most in the league in Week 1 and the team did not turn the ball over. The Chicago Bears will have a tough time stopping this high-flying Houston offense.