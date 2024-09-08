It has been a rough day for Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears' offense in Week 1 against the Tennessee Titans, but Jonathan Owens had himself a moment in the third quarter. With the Bears looking for a spark, Owens scooped up a blocked punt and scooted in for a score to make it a 17-10 Titans lead.

Naturally, Owens' wife Simone Biles took to X, formerly Twitter, with a two-word reaction: “my heart.”

Biles followed that up with another post, saying that she “ALMOST HAD A HEART ATTACK.”

The Bears are hoping Owens' touchdown will be the start of a comeback in Williams' first NFL start. Chicago entered this season with a lot of hype after a strong preseason and the Hard Knocks shine, but the offense hasn't been able to get going for a variety of reasons. Williams has been shaky behind a struggling offensive line, and numerous other issues have plagued the Bears in this season opener.

However, Owens' touchdown got the Soldier Field crowd back in the game and gave Chicago some hope that a comeback could be in store.

Jonathan Owens, Simone Biles always supportive of each other

The Jonathan Owens-Simone Biles relationship was highlighted multiple times on Hard Knocks, and it's no surprise that the Olympic legend was vocal in support of her husband after this touchdown. Biles regularly attends Owens' games and even made waves when she wore a Green Bay Packers jacket at a preseason game, though she promised that kind of debacle wouldn't happen again. Owens, of course, was a member of the Packers last season.

That all came after Owens went to Paris to support Biles at the Olympics. Owens made sure to document his time in Paris and had a great time showing his love to his wife.

We will surely see plenty more of Biles during this NFL season.