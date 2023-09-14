It's Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season, and kickers are already doing kicker-type things in fantasy football. Here are the fantasy football kicker matchups to exploit and stay away from in our start 'em sit 'em for Week 2.

Start 'em: Kickers to start in Week 2

Jake Elliott, PHI (vs MIN)

Elliott tied Tennessee Titans kicker Nick Folk with 18 fantasy points to lead all kickers in Week 1. If you watched the Vikings' defense against Tampa Bay, you'll know the Eagles have a great opportunity to move the ball up and down the field in this matchup. Elliott is a must-start for Thursday Night Football.

Brandon Aubrey, DAL (vs NYJ)

The most impressive team in the NFL in Week 1 was the Dallas Cowboys, who gave Aubrey the chance to post 10 fantasy points on two field goals and four extra points. Everyone knows the Jets could have issues offensively moving forward after the Aaron Rodgers injury, but Robert Saleh has a stout defense that frustrated Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. That sets up nicely for Aubrey in terms of Dallas settling for field goals on a few drives.

Jason Sanders, MIA (at NE)

The Dolphins' kicker made all three field goals and three of four extra points in the 36-34 shootout against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Week 2 defense will be a tougher challenge for Tua Tagovailoa and company, which is precisely why Sanders is a great play. Miami won't score as many touchdowns, but they should still find Sanders' range enough to provide points.

Riley Patterson, DET (vs SEA)

Fantasy managers should not get discouraged by the fact that Patterson attempted zero field goals in the Lions' Week 1 win at Kansas City. This is an offense loaded with players who can produce points (play Jahymr Gibbs more please), and Detroit won't lack opportunities in a Week 2 matchup against a Seattle team that gave up 30 points to the Cooper Kupp-less Rams.

Other kickers you're already starting: Justin Tucker, BAL (at CIN), Tyler Bass, BUF (vs LV), Harrison Butker, KC (at JAC)