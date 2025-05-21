Ohio State football is coming off its first national championship in 10 years. In the process, the Buckeyes became the first team in history to win the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff. Now, expectations in Columbus are once again sky-high.

After six seasons of falling short, head coach Ryan Day delivered in what was widely seen as a pivotal year for his future with the program. To ensure Ohio State reached the pinnacle of the sport, Day and his staff assembled a multi-million-dollar roster packed with four- and five-star recruits and elite transfer talent.

For the 2025 season, the Buckeyes still boast plenty of star power, including last year’s breakout freshman wide receiver Jeremiah Smith. However, much of the core that fueled the national title run is off to the NFL or the transfer portal. And it’s not just the players — the program also lost its top coordinators.

Offensive coordinator Chip Kelly left to join the Las Vegas Raiders, while defensive coordinator Jim Knowles had an awkward exit to Penn State, one of Ohio State’s biggest rivals.

For most programs, that level of turnover in a single offseason would be nearly impossible to overcome. But at Ohio State, the standard doesn’t change. Does that mean another 14-2 season and back-to-back national titles are in the cards? That’s a tall order — but a shot at the Big Ten championship and a return to the playoff certainly remain realistic goals.

2025 Ohio State Schedule

According to ESPN's Bill Connelly, Ohio State has the 21st ranked strength of schedule with a projected 10.4 win total.

Sat, Aug. 30 – vs. Texas

Much to the chagrin of Buckeyes fans, this game was originally scheduled for Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff. However, the official start time is now unknown, according to Eleven Warriors.

Regardless, it remains one of the most high-stakes matchups of Week 1 — not just for Ohio State and Texas, but across all of college football. As expected, all eyes will be on the quarterback position.

Texas brings in new starter Arch Manning, the most hyped quarterback prospect in decades. On the other side, Ohio State replaces Will Howard with presumed starter Julian Sayin.

Under head coach Steve Sarkisian, the Longhorns have typically performed well in high-profile road games. With a more experienced quarterback — and potentially the more seasoned roster — Texas could have the edge in Columbus. The national champs may start their title defense with a Week 1 loss, beginning the season 0-1 for the first time since 1999.

Record: 0-1

Sat, Sept. 6 – vs. Grambling State

Ohio State's second week gets much easier, as they go from an SEC powerhouse to FCS Grambling State. This will give all the young Buckeyes a better chance to gel with one another in a gimme game.

Record: 1-1

Sat, Sept. 13 – vs. Ohio

This in-state “rivalry” takes place for just the third time, with the Buckeyes owning them each time. Nothing changes here.

Record: 2-1

Sat, Sept. 27 – at Washington

This is an interesting matchup for the Buckeyes, as it marks their longest trip of the season — traveling across the country to face Washington. Though it will be after a bye week.

CBS Sports’ Brad Crawford has already placed this game on his early upset watch list for 2025. It will be Ohio State’s first major test since facing Texas in Week 1, and the Huskies will benefit from a raucous home crowd at one of the loudest stadiums in college football.

Still, the talent gap between the two programs may be too wide for Washington to pull off the upset — though they could keep it competitive.

Record: 3-1

Sat, Oct. 4 – vs. Minnesota

Minnesota is coming off another solid season under head coach P.J. Fleck, finishing 8-5. However, the loss of defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman to Miami could prove problematic — especially if Ohio State’s offense begins hitting its stride under new offensive coordinator Brian Hartline.

The Buckeyes have won 13 straight games against the Gophers, with Minnesota’s last win in the series coming back in 2000. That trend is unlikely to change in 2025.

Record: 4-1

Sat, Oct. 11 – at Illinois

There’s growing hype around the Fighting Illini heading into the 2025 season. After finishing with their best record since 2001, Illinois enters the year as a potential dark horse for the College Football Playoff.

Much like the trip to Washington, Ohio State can expect a raucous atmosphere in Champaign when they arrive. But will it be enough to derail the Buckeyes? Probably not.

Record: 5-1

Sat, Oct. 18 – at Wisconsin

For the second straight week, the Buckeyes will be on the road against tough Big Ten competition. However, Wisconsin — under head coach Luke Fickell — has yet to fully prove itself.

While last year’s matchup was closer than expected, the Badgers still haven’t beaten Ohio State since 2010. That streak is likely to continue in 2025.

Record: 6-1

Sat, Nov. 1 – vs. Penn State

James Franklin's one lone win over Ohio State was all the way back in 2016. There's been many heartbreaking close calls for he and Penn State since then. This, however, could finally be the season the Nittany Lions breakthrough.

Taking the blueprints from both Michigan and Ohio State's national title win seasons, Penn State has constructed a roster and staff similar for 2025. Though this is at “The Horseshoe” this will be the big upset against a rival for the Buckeyes in 2025.

Record: 6-2

Sat, Nov. 8 – at Purdue

Purdue is coming off a putrid 1-11 season, with a projected over/under win total of 3.5 for the upcoming season. One of those wins won't be against Ohio State, even if it is a home game for the Boilermakers.

Record: 7-2

Sat, Nov. 15 – vs. UCLA

The addition of former Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava makes this one a lot more interesting for UCLA. Though the last time Iamaleava was in Ohio Stadium, his team got crushed in the first round of the playoff. All things considered, Iamaleava did admirably. The same result applies, though.

Record: 8-2

Sat, Nov. 22 – vs. Rutgers

Rutgers has the unfortunate pleasure of facing all the big guns in the Big Ten in 2025. That includes not only Ohio State but Oregon, Penn State and Illinois. By this point, Ohio State is looking to lock up their spot in the Big Ten title game.

Record: 9-2

Sat, Nov. 29 – at Michigan

Last year’s edition of “The Game” felt like an anomaly. All things considered, Michigan wasn’t supposed to have a real shot — yet somehow pulled it off. For whatever reason, Ryan Day has shown a pattern of coaching malpractice in this rivalry in recent years.

Adding to the endless narratives surrounding this historic matchup, this year’s game could feature a new face under center for Michigan: highly touted five-star freshman Bryce Underwood. He’ll have the advantage of playing in the confines of The Big House, which should make for an electric atmosphere.

Could that mean Michigan makes it five wins in a row? The Wolverines haven’t done that since the early days of the rivalry, when they won nine straight from 1901 to 1909. This time, however, Ohio State finally flips the script, reclaiming the rivalry and securing its spot in the Big Ten title game.

Record: 10-2

Big Ten title game, College Football Playoff

A 10-2 record should place the Buckeyes right back in the Big Ten title game after missing out last year. And regardless of win or loss, that would mean they are right back into the playoff. Losing the Big Ten would mean they would receive another first round matchup.big no