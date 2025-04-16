It is almost time for the 2025 NFL Draft, and ClutchPoints has you covered leading up to the start of the draft on April 24th. The following NFL prospect Big Board includes the top 50 players in this year’s NFL Draft, giving a brief look at which players will likely be drafted across the first two rounds.

1. Abdul Carter | EDGE | Penn State

Physicality, technique, athleticism, hand usage, you name it – Abdul Carter is the best edge rusher in the NFL Draft. His utter dominance in college (23.5 tackles for loss in 2024) will seamlessly transition to the NFL as he is a generational defensive talent that teams should not pass up on.

2. Travis Hunter | WR/CB | Colorado

It remains to be seen which position Travis Hunter will play in the NFL, but whichever team selects him in the 2025 NFL Draft will be getting a superstar. His coverage skills at cornerback should very well make him the highest CB ever drafted in NFL history, while he excels at ball-tracking and route-running as a wide receiver and would immediately become one of the league’s best wideouts.

3. Mason Graham | DT | Michigan

Mason Graham was the heart and soul of the Michigan Wolverines defense last year, and is clearly the best defensive tackle in this year’s NFL Draft. Graham earns his keep stopping the run, as he succeeds at setting a solid base and stacking his blocker at the point of attack, something that defines his case for being a top 5 selection.

4. Ashton Jeanty | RB | Boise State

The clear-cut RB1 in this year’s NFL Draft is Ashton Jeanty, who has had the top spot locked up since last draft class. The Boise State product is the real deal at running back, as his combination of strength, agility, and athleticism make him a mess to bring down. He even has a solid route-running tree under his belt too, and will be a top-10 pick in April.

5. Armand Membou | OT | Missouri

If teams are looking to justify Armand Membou’s high ranking in this 2025 NFL Draft Big Board, check out his game film against fellow top-50 player Nic Scourton. Membou has the skill set to handle finesse and power rushers alike, and his test numbers from the NFL Combine put him in the upper echelon of offensive tackles in this year’s draft class. The former Mizzou OT might not be super flashy, but he is one of the most technical tackles in the draft and is in contention for the OT1 spot.

6. Tyler Warren | TE | Penn State

While not on the same level as Brock Bowers, Tyler Warren is a solid tight end prospect and the TE1 in this year’s class. Having lined up all over the Penn State offense – including QB and RB – Warren is a multi-dimensional weapon that is a load to tackle. His physical play shows up all over his game, especially when it comes to his play over the middle as he fights through congestion to make contested catches.

7. Jalon Walker | EDGE | Georgia

While only a one-year starter at Georgia, pass rusher Jalon Walker has an untapped ceiling. Racking up 6.5 sacks and 34 QB pressures last season, Walker is a twitchy athlete who overcomes his smaller size with his pass-rush acumen. Questions about his size could push him down the board a bit, but Walker has the skill set to be the second-best pass rusher in this class.

8. Will Johnson | CB | Michigan

The best pure corner in the 2025 NFL Draft is Michigan’s Will Johnson, who could see his draft spot slip a bit after missing seven games due to a turf toe injury. His 6-foot-2 frame allows him to get physical with taller receivers and still hold his ground, and that physicality played a big part in his nine collegiate interceptions.

9. Will Campbell | OT | LSU

Forget the arm length, Will Campbell is a professional lineman. The LSU product will likely move inside at the next level due to having arms shorter than 33 inches, but his game film out at tackle shows confident blocking reps through swift feet, technical hand usage, and a strong upper body.

10. Cam Ward | QB | Miami

In a down year at the quarterback position, Miami’s Cam Ward is the top option. Working with a cannon for an arm and more zip on his throws than the Akron mascot, Ward profiles as the most pro-ready QB in this class. His ability to limit turnovers – only seven INTs in 2024 – more than makes up for his average rushing traits.

11. Colston Loveland | TE | Michigan

Colston Loveland is a proven receiving threat, one that profiles extremely well for the NFL. Surprisingly fluid with his route running and is good at shaking his defender to get open, Loveland earns a first-round grade because of his ability to stem his man on routes and his consistent hands that result in few dropped passes.

12. Jahdae Barron | DB | Texas

If an NFL defense is looking for its jack-of-all-trades defensive back, Jahdae Barron is the best this draft class has. The Texas product lined up all over the Longhorns’ defense, showing that he has what it takes to play at the next level. Good ball skills, solid tackling, and a willingness to get involved in stopping the run, Barron and his sub-4.4 speed makes him a sure-fire, top-20 selection.

13. Jihaad Campbell | LB | Alabama

The award for the best linebacker in the 2025 NFL Draft goes to Alabama’s Jihaad Campbell, and it really isn’t that close. Campbell is what you want in a modern-day LB, a blend of speed, coverage abilities, and physicality, all tied in a neat bow. The former Crimson Tide linebacker is fast for his size (235 lbs.) and has the agility to cover RBs and TEs in pass coverage, making him a solid prospect.

14. Mykel Williams | EDGE | Georgia

Mykel Williams is another Georgia Bulldog pass rusher with a first-round grade, but he is more of a project than his counterpart. Relying on his physicality to get to the QB, Williams needs to improve some of his pass-rush moves to become more well-rounded. If he can add a few more finesse moves to his pass-rush bag, then Williams absolutely will out-play his draft spot.

15. Omarion Hampton | RB | North Carolina

Omarion Hampton leads the second tier of running backs in this year’s NFL Draft, as the North Carolina product would be the top RB in any other class. A savvy runner with the ball, Hampton is a load to take down – if you can catch his 4.46 speed – as his blend of physicality and patience makes him stand out. Hampton will likely be drafted after Jeanty in the first round, but absolutely should carve out a successful NFL career.

16. Shedeur Sanders | QB | Colorado

The purest pocket passer in this year’s NFL Draft, Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders is the QB2 in this average class. A strong arm and a professional approach to the game make Sanders stand out on tape and will make an NFL team happy with his high ceiling. However, Sanders can hold onto the ball for too long at times and is limited in the running game, which means that whichever NFL team drafts him will need to have a solid offensive line in place.

17. Kelvin Banks Jr. | OT | Texas

While having made 42 starts at left tackle while with the Longhorns, Kelvin Banks Jr. projects to move inside to guard in the NFL. A strong blocker that is stout and hard to move once engaged, Banks should be one of the – if not the – first interior offensive lineman off the board in April.

18. Mike Green | EDGE | Marshall

Marshall’s Mike Green led the nation in sacks last season (17), as the twitch edge rusher is an unrefined but toolsy prospect. Having jumped off the page in the Senior Bowl, Green is more known for his speed rush abilities, although he is more than able to use power to get to the QB as well. One of the highest upside defenders in the 2025 NFL Draft, Green will probably shock fans with how high he is drafted.

19. Tetairoa McMillan | WR | Arizona

The fact that there is no clear-cut WR1 in this year’s NFL Draft helps out Arizona’s Tetairoa McMillan, as he likely fills that role on a few teams’ draft boards. While not blessed with game-changing speed, McMillan’s catching abilities and consistent route running helps his case, as does his wide catch radius, as he can immediately slot in as a QB’s best friend at the next level.

20. James Pearce Jr. | EDGE | Tennessee

Speed is the name of the game for Tennessee’s James Pearce Jr., as he was one of the fastest edge rushers at the NFL Combine. His combination of bend and hand usage makes him tough to slow down at the point of attack, and he is a proven rusher with stats to back up his first-round outlook.

21. Shemar Stewart | EDGE | Texas A&M

If you are a box-score watcher, Shemar Stewart doesn’t profile to be a first-round selection. But he is one of the more toolsy pass rushers in the 2025 NFL Draft, making his draft case an intriguing one. Stewart looks strong on tape, as his athleticism is sprinkled all over the film – but so are his missed tackles.

22. Nick Emmanwori | SAF | South Carolina

When teams think of a player that fills the ‘star’ role well in the NFL, Derwin James probably comes to mind. Well, you can add Nick Emmanwori to that conversation, too, as the South Carolina product is a physical presence near the line of scrimmage and has the skills to play the run and pass equally well. His speed alone stands out in this safety group, as he looks to become another young stud at safety in the NFL.

23. Derrick Harmon | DT | Oregon

Derrick Harmon helps kick off the second tier of defensive tackles, as the Oregon product was a strong producer in the trenches for the Ducks. His 313-pound frame makes it easy for Harmon to set a solid base and explode, as he frequently – and easily – sheds blockers. Defensive tackles rarely light up the stat sheet, but Harmon’s tape speaks for itself, as he is a shoo-in for a first-round selection.

24. Maxwell Hairston | CB | Kentucky

A 4.28, 40-yard dash firmly put Kentucky CB Maxwell Hairston on the first-round map for teams. The former Wildcat is a blazer in the secondary, easily running with receivers while using sound ball-tracking skills to make plays. Whichever team drafts Hairston could look like a genius next season.

25. Emeka Egbuka | WR | Ohio State

Ohio State has produced another WR from its factory, as Emeka Egbuka enters the league built for the NFL. His understanding of the intricacies of the game, like blocking assignments and route-running techniques, will make him an immediate contributor on Day 1, which is great news for any WR-needy team in the first round.

26. Walter Nolen | DT | Ole Miss

Walter Nolen is faster than you would expect a DT to be, making him a solid gap-plugging option against the run. His nearly 300-pound frame makes him tough to move off his spot, as he sets his base soundly and quickly before engaging with his blocker. Nolen can play a part in the pass rush, too, as he racked up 6.5 sacks last year for Ole Miss.

27. Donovan Ezeiruaku | EDGE | Boston College

In a crowded edge rusher group, Donovan Ezeiruaku might slip a bit due to his undersized frame, but that isn’t a knock on his play. His bend stands out the most in his play, as he times his shoulder dip extremely well and is good at avoiding the hands of linemen trying to slow him down. Known also for having an up-tempo motor, Ezeiruaku racked up 16.5 sacks last season.

28. Kenneth Grant | DT | Michigan

Kenneth Grant is overshadowed by his teammate Graham in the 2025 NFL Draft, but both are in play as first-round selections in April. The athleticism that Grant brings to the table at 330 pounds jumps out, as there are not many players at that weight who move as well as he does. That athleticism translates into good arm usage and a consistency in stacking blockers, setting the tone well in the trenches.

29. Trey Amos | CB | Ole Miss

Trey Amos is an NFL-ready cornerback, able to contribute in man and zone schemes. While more proficient in man coverage, his ball skills and ability to get physical with receivers make him a solid prospect to add to any team’s secondary. Whichever team drafts Amos, however, will likely want him to bulk up slightly in order to have him help stop the run, as he currently comes in at just under 200 pounds.

30. Luther Burden III | WR | Missouri

It’s the yards-after-catch abilities that jump off the page for Luther Burden III, as he utilizes his speed and athleticism extremely well with the ball in his hands. With a chance to fill the Deebo Samuel-esque role in the NFL, Burden is an explosive play waiting to happen. A bit of inconsistency in certain areas – route running, blocking – could knock him down some teams' draft boards, but Burden should be a first-round selection.

31. Josh Simmons | OT | Ohio State

While having missed a good part of his 2024 season due to tearing his patellar tendon, Josh Simmons is a left tackle who is worthy of the pre-draft praise. Having fallen down the board due to his injury, Simmons would be a solid selection on Day 1, and will be a steal for a team that takes a chance on him.

32. Matthew Golden | WR | Texas

Speed, speed, speed defines Matthew Golden’s game, as the 5-foot-11 speedster is factoring into WR1 discussions. While his game tape may not show enough to be able to slide into the top wideout role for an NFL team as a rookie, Golden’s combination of speed, shiftiness, and route running will be a perfect fit for a team that needs someone to assume the vertical threat role.

33. Malaki Starks | SAF | Georgia

The versatile skill set of Malaki Starks makes him one of the best safety prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft. While he filled multiple roles on the Georgia defense, Starks is best suited as a free safety in the NFL, patrolling the back-end of the secondary. Starks has the capability to play in the box and get involved in stopping the run, but having a playing weight under 200 pounds often makes it tough to play down in the box at the NFL.

34. Azareye’h Thomas | CB | Florida State

One of the more intriguing CB prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft is Florida State’s Azareye’h Thomas. As one of the tallest cornerbacks in the draft, Thomas is a physical presence when defending receivers due to his physicality. Above-average athleticism and hand usage should have him in the first-round conversation.

35. Josh Conerly Jr. | OT | Oregon

Josh Conerly Jr. had himself a really nice Senior Bowl and is looking to take that momentum into the 2025 NFL Draft. The former Oregon Duck tackle is vying to be a first-round selection, as his blend of speed and strength allows him to be left on an island at tackle. Conerly was rarely beaten by a pass rusher in college, giving him a strong case to hear his name called on Day 1.

36. TreVeyon Henderson | RB | Ohio State

A part of the second crop of running backs, Ohio State’s TreVeyon Henderson brings a blend of rushing and pass-catching abilities to the table. Having shared the backfield with the Buckeyes, Henderson’s abilities were not on full display every game, but that shouldn’t hurt his stock. Henderson can safely be placed in the RB3-5 range, which puts him as a Day 2 selection.

37. Jayden Higgins | WR | Iowa State

Jayden Higgins could be a surprising first-round wideout in the 2025 NFL Draft, as the Iowa State product seems to have a lot of believers in the NFL. His height will make him a prime jump-ball target in the red zone for his QB, but it’s his athleticism with the ball in his hands that easily makes him a top-50 prospect.

38. Jaxson Dart | QB | Ole Miss

The lack of talent in this year’s QB class helps elevate Jaxson Dart into the first-round conversation, albeit near the end of it. A strong arm and a passer known for his timing routes, Dart’s rushing upside also brings an added element to his draft stock. Don’t be surprised if he sneaks his way into the end of the first round for a team looking to take a swing at quarterback.

39. Tyler Booker | iOL | Alabama

Having only allowed one sack during his collegiate career, Alabama’s Tyler Booker is a no-nonsense offensive lineman who is an easy selection for any team to make. Booker looks to be a guard at the next level, although he can move over to center if needed. Having patient hands and a consistent approach to his pass-block sets makes Booker a sound prospect that OL-needy teams likely have circled.

40. Nic Scourton | EDGE | Texas A&M

Scourton is one of the youngest prospects in the entire 2025 NFL Draft class, meaning that he can be a bit rough on the edges but has his best football ahead of him. Needing refining but with an untapped ceiling, Scourton is in the first-round conversation for pass rushers.

41. Shavon Revel | CB | East Carolina

An ACL tear ended Shavon Revel’s 2024 season after only four games, limiting his tape for NFL scouts. But the East Carolina prospect could still hear his name called in the first round, even with his recent injury. Revel is a lanky corner who has above-average speed and is more physical than his sub-200-pound frame leads you to expect.

42. Grey Zabel | iOL | North Dakota State

Positional flexibility is the name of the game for offensive linemen, and Grey Zabel has excelled at that. Having manned every position at one point for North Dakota State, Zabel is in contention for the best interior offensive lineman in the 2025 NFL Draft. A strong blocker at the point of attack, Zabel is a rugged, tough blocker that isn’t flashy by any means – exactly what you want out of an offensive lineman with Pro Bowl potential down the road.

43. Landon Jackson | EDGE | Arkansas

Long arms and a lanky frame are sprinkled all throughout Landon Jackson’s tape at Arkansas, and it’s easy to see why he’s a top-50 prospect. He is a powerful pass rusher built on explosive hand usage, and he uses his 6-foot-6 height to get into the backfield often. Don’t be surprised if Jackson is a late first-round selection and ends up being one of the best value picks of that round.

44. Tyleik Williams | DT | Ohio State

If you are an NFL team that struggles to stop the run, Ohio State’s Tyleik Williams is the perfect prospect to fill that need. While needing to make strides in his pass-rush abilities, Williams is strong at the point of attack and holds his ground well. The OSU product has had a busy pre-draft visit schedule, so NFL teams like him, too.

45. T.J. Sanders | DT | South Carolina

T.J. Sanders gets upfield fast for someone hovering around the 300-pound mark, an extremely valuable trait for a DT to have entering the NFL. While not on the same level as other defensive tackles ahead of him on this Big Board, Sanders is an explosive player who uses his athleticism to fill the role of a three-down DT prospect.

46. Darius Alexander | DT | Toledo

Darius Alexander is exactly what the modern-day NFL defense needs from the defensive tackle spot. Alexander still needs to round out his game a bit, but his contributions, especially in the passing game, are solid. Look for the former Toledo tackle to factor into the end of Day 1 or at the beginning of Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft.

47. Benjamin Morrison | CB | Notre Dame

A hip injury cut Benjamin Morrison’s Notre Dame career short, but he still managed to rack up nine interceptions across two seasons. Entering the NFL with an injury that could impact his career cast a bit of doubt on his draft stock, but Morrison has the signs of an NFL-caliber CB that can make an impact right away, provided he is healthy.

48. Xavier Watts | SAF | Notre Dame

A physical safety that can contribute in coverage is a succinct way to describe Notre Dame safety Xavier Watts. While lacking some coverage skills to match up with slot receivers, Watts is best suited to fill a role that lets him play zone coverage both near the box and on the back-end, allowing him to take chances underneath while also playing the run game.

49. Carson Schwesinger | LB | UCLA

Instinctive movement and solid coverage abilities help Carson Schwesinger stand out in a middling linebacker group. The UCLA product takes smart angles when attacking a running play, as he gets downhill quickly to make the tackle. Solid in coverage, Schwesinger has been tasked with covering RBs and TEs and has looked good doing so. One of the more dependable tacklers on defense in the 2025 NFL Draft.

50. Jaylin Noel | WR | Iowa State

The second Iowa State Cyclone receiver in this Big Board, Jaylin Noel is the vertical, deep-ball threat of the two. His 4.39 speed makes him one of the faster wideouts in this draft class, but his entire prospect profile is more than just his speed. His success across the entire route tree will easily help him outplay his draft position, as he is one of the better under-the-radar wide receivers in the 2025 NFL Draft.