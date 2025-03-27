Opening Day is almost here, meaning fantasy baseball rosters are being finalized. You likely finished your draft and probably have convinced yourself it's the universe's greatest assembly of baseball players. But injuries will come and that's also probably not true. So, who should you be monitoring on the waiver wire for your fantasy baseball team?

Each of the players in our waiver wire pickups is claimed in less than half of ESPN fantasy baseball leagues. Whether you are playing head-to-head categories, rotisserie, or head-to-head, these players can be solid additions to your team. It's always nice to start the season out with a win, so make one of these moves to jump into the win column.

Week 1 fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups

#1: Nathan Eovaldi, Texas SP (Rostered: 42.1%)

The Rangers open the season with a four-game series against the Boston Red Sox. Veteran pitcher Nathan Eovaldi re-signed this offseason and has been named the Opening Day starter. With a short matchup this week in fantasy baseball, picking up a guy you know is going to start is important.

Fantasy baseball is all about getting the most innings from your pitching staff. Eovaldi had a solid season last year and should get off to a nice start against the new-look Red Sox. He does not have to be a long-term piece on your team but he can be important to get on the board in Week 1.

#2: Ryan Mountcastle, Baltimore 1B (Rostered: 17.5%)

The vibes are low around the Baltimore Orioles after an abysmal end to 2024. They went 26-26 from August 1 on and were swept out of the playoffs by the Kansas City Royals. But without Anthony Santander in the lineup, someone has to hit the homers. That could be Ryan Mountcastle, and with a 17.5% claim rate, he could be worth a shot.

Last year, Mountcastle posted the highest batting average of his career, .271, but took a step back in homers and RBIs. With the left field wall coming in at Camden Yards, his power numbers could click up in 2025. If you have an injury or a need at first base, Mountcastle should be near the top of your list at the position.

#3: Cam Smith, Houston 3B (Rostered: 13.8%)

This is more of a shot in the dark that could be huge for dynasty players. Cam Smith made the Astros out of spring training and could be their third baseman this year. If he is not, he could still be worth a pickup if you have a bench spot to spare. In 32 minor-league games, he hit .313 with seven homers and 24 RBIs. High potential is always the thing to bet on in fantasy baseball.

#4: Brice Turang, Milwaukee 2B (Rostered: 41.4%)

Speaking of those Yankees, they host the Milwaukee Brewers in the opening series. New York has worked to fix their defensive issues from last year but the Brewers should test it on Opening Day. Their best base stealer is Brice Turang, who is available in most fantasy baseball leagues.

Turang swiped 50 bags on 56 attempts last year and should put up similar numbers this year. The homerun pop is not there but categories players likely aren't chasing that in their second-base hole. His speed should also yield runs scored for category players, and his RBI total was high enough to warrant a flyer in other leagues. Turang could be the fantasy baseball sleeper who wins your league.

#5: Eugenio Suarez, Arizona 3B (Rostered: 40.5%)

Last year, the Arizona Diamondbacks had the best offense in baseball. Third baseman Eugenio Suarez was a big part of the reason why, with 30 homers and 101 RBIs. Whether you are playing categories or straight head-to-head, Suarez's pop will help your fantasy baseball squad. Christian Walker is gone and they will need everyone to pick up some slack in the lineup.

The Diamondbacks start the season at home against the Chicago Cubs. That is huge, as many teams begin their seasons up north in the cold weather. Suarez will get his first at-bats under the roof in Arizona. Concerned about that second series against the Yankees? Don't be, as Suarez has been a fantasy baseball star in The Bronx. He has two homers and eight RBIs in nine games with a .258 batting average.