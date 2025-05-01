The 2025 MLB season and fantasy baseball campaign are both entering the second month. April is officially over, and we have the best pickups to end your slide or continue your dominance. Fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups and make or break your week, whether it's pitchers or hitters. So here are the best waiver wire pickups for Week 6.

Each of these players is claimed in fewer than half of ESPN fantasy baseball leagues. Whether you are playing categories, straight scoring, or any other format, these players will help you this week. We have one of the hottest hitters in the league and a streaming pitcher that can send you to the top of the standings.

Fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups for Week 6

Dustin May, Los Angeles Dodgers SP (Rostered: 32.7%)

After a short slump, the Dodgers are back to their winning ways. They have won five consecutive games after a sweep of the Miami Marlins at home. Fantasy baseball managers should take note that the Dodgers and Marlins play again, this time in Miami, to start Week 6. Dustin May is scheduled to get the ball on Monday, making him our streamer of the week.

May has been solid to start the year, with a 3.95 ERA in five starts. After missing all of last season, he has slid back into the Dodgers' rotation seamlessly. On paper, his next matchup against the Diamondbacks is not easy. But considering their recent offensive struggles and potential momentum coming off a Miami start, May is worth a shot. Plus, what better way to start May than to start Dustin May?

Trent Grisham, New York Yankees OF (Rostered: 19.9%)

It is not a hyperbole to say that Trent Grisham has been one of the best hitters in the American League so far this year. Fantasy baseball players should take notice as the lefty heads back to Yankee Stadium with the Padres coming to town. When the Bombers traded for Juan Soto, they also got Grisham from the Padres.

Grisham may not be a permanent addition to your fantasy baseball lineup. But his hot bat is impossible to ignore as the Yankees continue to roll. He is playing almost every day and has been hitting at the top of the lineup, giving your team an extra at-bat in key situations. After the Padres, the Yankees head to Sacramento, where the ball has been flying.

Zach McKinstry, Detroit UTIL (Rostered: 42.5%)

Zach McKinstry does not play every day, but when he does, he adds points for fantasy baseball teams. His flexibility is key for a waiver wire pickup, as he can slot into second base, shortstop, or outfield spots on your team. He has a .323 batting average, 14 RBIs, and three stolen bases, so he is helping all over the board.

When everyone is healthy, McKinstry could be the odd man out for the Tigers. But he is worth adding for fantasy baseball purposes, as the hot streak could continue. Javy Baez, Gleyber Torres, and Spencer Torkelson are all hitting well to start the season for Detroit, which could leave McKinstry without a chair when the music stops.

Tomoyuki Sugano, Baltimore SP (Rostered: 6.9%)

This is a long-term addition to your starting fantasy baseball rotation. After losing Corbin Burnes, the Orioles replaced him with three veteran pitchers. Charlie Morton has been demoted to the bullpen, and Kyle Gibson got shelled in his first start of the year. But Tokoyuki Sugano has been fantastic in his first MLB season at 35 years old. You should snag him from your waiver wire if you're looking for a starting pitcher.

Sugano was excellent in his most recent start against the Yankees. He pitched five shutout innings to drop his ERA to 3.00, which is better than league average. Next week, he should take the hill on Friday against the Angels. He has one more start between now and then, so snag him before Saturday against the Royals if you can.

Noelvi Marte, Cincinnati 3b (Rostered: 39.5%)

The Reds went into a doubleheader on Monday carrying a five-game winning streak. They proceeded to lose both games to the Cardinals at home to stop their climb up the NL Central standings. Part of the reason they lost both games was that Noelvi Marte went 0/8 on the day. When the third baseman rakes, Cincinnati wins. That could be true about your fantasy baseball team as well.

Marte has three homers, 16 RBIs, and four stolen bases, all while hitting over .300 to start the season. After a massive PED suspension rolled over into a bad 2024 season, the Reds' third baseman is back to his usual self in the batter's box. If he is available in your league, Marte is an easy pickup before a series against the Braves on Monday.