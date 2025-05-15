The 2025 Fantasy Baseball season is rolling along, and we have the best waiver wire pickups for you. It is still early in the season, so even if your team is in the basement, we can help you out. The Tigers and Dodgers are flying high while the Rockies and White Sox tumble into the basement. How does that impact your team? Here are the best pitchers and hitters available on your fantasy baseball waiver wire.

Each of these players is claimed in under half of ESPN fantasy baseball leagues. If your league is one of the many where these players are available, they can help you not only this week, but moving forward. We have players for all scoring styles, including categories, and the top streaming pitcher of the week.

Who should you pick up from your fantasy baseball waiver wire? Let's find out here.

Top waiver wire pickups for Fantasy Baseball in Week 8

JT Realmuto, Philadelphia C (Rostered: 41.5%)

The Phillies are off to a solid start this season once again, and their offense is a big reason why. So when that offense hits the road for a trip to Denver, you should buy in. Realmuto and the Phils play four games against the Rockies to start the week, which could help you get off to a nice start in your matchup.

There have been some great offensive starts from catchers this year. Cal Raleigh, Shea Langeliers, and Carson Kelly have all been great fantasy baseball catchers. Realmuto has been just okay, with just four homers and a .250 batting average. After the Rockies, the Phillies head to Sacramento, where the ball has been flying out of the park. This could be a huge week for Realmuto.

Logan Allen, Cleveland SP (Rostered: 2.5%)

The top streaming pitcher this week is Logan Allen, but it is a risky endeavor. Streaming All-Star Griffin Canning picked us up in Week 6, and Collin Rea was awesome on Tuesday. So, we can afford to take a risk with this selection. Allen has been solid this year, with a 3.70 ERA, and shut out the Brewers in his most recent start. But this week, he faces stiffer competition.

The Guardians start in Minnesota, which all of a sudden is a tough matchup. The Twins are fresh off an eight-game winning streak, and their offense was a big reason why. Even after their rough start, the Twins are not an auto-start team in fantasy baseball. Then, Allen will face the high-flying Tigers over the weekend. But we'll put our faith in the Guardians' starter, as there are not a ton of elite options.

Jasson Dominguez, New York Yankees OF (Rostered: 24.7%)

The Yankees have some advantageous matchups this week for their hitters, which should lead you to picking up Jasson Dominguez. A highly-touted prospect, Dominguez won the left field job in camp and has kept it throughout the year. He hit three homers in their recent trip to Sacramento, so add Dominguez to your fantasy baseball lineup with a trip to Colorado coming.

This is a labor-intensive pickup for fantasy managers, however, as you should pay attention to the opposing pitchers. Dominguez will play against lefties and righties, but he is a much better hitter from the left side. He has a .895 OPS as a lefty hitter against righty pitchers and a .504 OPS as a righty hitter against lefty pitchers. So if you see a lefty pitcher, consider benching him for that day.

Luis Robert Jr, Chicago White Sox OF (Rostered: 28.2%)

By picking up Luis Robert Jr from your fantasy baseball waiver wire, you are betting on talent. The former Rookie of the Year is hitting below .200 on the season and has only five homers and 17 RBIs. But for category players, Robert is baseball's stolen-base leader, with 17. That alone could be enough to keep him in your lineup until the offense comes around.

The White Sox are coming off the worst season in MLB history and are on a similar pace this year. That means they could trade Robert, who is one of their top assets. If that happens, fantasy baseball managers will flock to the waiver wire to snag him. If you already have him, it could be a league-winning pickup.

Carlos Estevez, Kansas City RP (Rostered: 47.7%)

The Royals have been solid to start this year, mostly because of their elite bullpen. We've highlighted Lucas Eerceg in the past as a guy who can get you some holds. But now, Estevez is available and should be on your team soon. He has been slamming the door shut for Kansas City in his first year with the club. In 19 appearances, he has 12 saves and a 2.29 ERA.

This week, the Royals hit the road for sets against the Giants and Twins. But Estevez should be a long-term investment for your fantasy baseball team. With games coming against the Reds and White Sox, he is sure to get some saves soon. Estevez was great last year for the Angels and the Phillies, so there is no reason to expect his hot start to run out.