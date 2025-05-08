The Fantasy Baseball season and MLB season are rolling into May. It may be early, but your squad may need a lift to shoot up the standings. This is the month to make a move, as the regular season is about a third of the way through. Whether you need help with pitching or hitting, we have the pickups for you. Here are the best Fantasy Baseball waiver wire pickups for Week 7.

Each of these players is claimed in fewer than half of ESPN Fantasy Baseball leagues. The waiver wire is stocked full of great options for your team that could determine the outcome of your league. While your league mates are busy watching basketball and worrying about the upcoming Last of Us episodes, take advantage of the waiver wire.

Who should you pick up in your Fantasy Baseball league for Week 7?

Top waiver wire pickups for Fantasy Baseball in Week 7

Kyle Stowers, Miami OF (Rostered: 36.8%)

There is not much to watch a Marlins game for these days. After they traded every player most fans had heard of last year, they predictably finished near the bottom of the National League. With all the Sandy Álcantara trade rumors swirling, Marlins fans and fantasy baseball managers can find hope in outfielder Kyle Stowers.

Now 27 years old, Stowers was a part of the Trevor Rogers return when the Orioles picked up the pitcher at the trade deadline last year. Most of the players they got in their bevy of trades last year have not made the big leagues yet. But of the ones who did, Stowers is the best one. Fantasy Baseball players should take note of his .303 batting average and .879 OPS.

The Marlins may not be very good, but your fantasy team can benefit if Stowers keeps raking.

Noelvi Marte, Cincinnati 3b (Rostered: 34.9%)

After sitting out for 80 games while serving a PED suspension, Noelvi Marte is back for the Cincinnati Reds. He proved to be a big part of their core with a .316 average and .822 OPS in 36 games before the suspension in 2023. When he came back last year, he was brutal and looked like it could be a rough end to his MLB run. But this season has been excellent, with an .857 OPS and 17 RBIs. Marte did not play in the Reds' recent series with the Braves, but is not on the injured list.

There has not been a ton of offense from the third base position this year. While the Reds do not play Marte at third base every day, he can provide offense to a position that could win your matchup every week. When Elly De La Cruz is rolling, the Reds get great offensive numbers across the board. That includes Marte, who is having the best stretch of his career.

Colin Rea, Cubs SP (Rostered: 13.1%)

Our streaming pitcher of the week is Cubs starter Colin Rea, who is scheduled to toe the slab against the Marlins on Monday. Even with a Thursday off day this week, Rea should take the hill for the Cubs against the White Sox over the weekend. With two of the worst offenses in baseball coming into the Friendly Confines, Rea must be picked up in Fantasy Baseball.

Through five starts and eight appearances this year, Rea has a 2.43 ERA and 1.21 WHIP with two wins and 25 strikeouts. The Cubs bumped him up to their starting rotation after Justin Steele went out for the season. While he did struggle against the Giants in his most recent start, the Marlins and White Sox are not at their level offensively.

Francisco Alvarez, Mets C (Rostered: 17.2%)

The Mets are one of the hottest teams in baseball, and their offense has been clicking. After a spring training injury kept him out for the first few weeks, Francisco Alvarez is back in the lineup. He has started the year with an .813 OPS in nine games. From the catcher position, it is hard to find better offensive upside than Alvarez. Plus, his young age makes him a good candidate in keeper leagues.

All of the attention around the Mets goes to the top of their lineup. When you have Francisco Lindor, Juan Soto, and Pete Alonso, that is going to happen. But Alvarez is a key part of the bottom of their lineup, which is the reason they are World Series contenders.

Dylan Moore, Seattle UTIL (Rostered: 45.3%)

Dylan Moore's rostered percentage dipped below the 50% mark due to his recent injury. That means most fantasy baseball managers reading this article can get their hands on a premier utility guy. ESPN lists his positions as second base, third base, shortstop, and outfield. To boot, his offensive numbers have been tremendous. In 25 games, he has six homers and 11 RBIs, including a game-winning hit on Wednesday night.

There have finally been good offensive performances from the Mariners this season. There was a big deal made about Seattle's askew batter's eye this offseason, but that has not impacted Moore. His value in Fantasy Baseball comes from his play at multiple positions, but his offense makes it even better.