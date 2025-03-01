While it is the NFL offseason, it is never too early to be thinking about the upcoming fantasy football season. With the new league year beginning on March 12, players are going to be switching teams this offseason, which means you need to get a jump start on the 2025 fantasy football season.

At the quarterback position, Lamar Jackson took home top honors as the overall QB1, the second of his career. Putting up career numbers in passing yards (4,172) and touchdowns (41), Jackson unlocked another part of his game, while his rushing numbers (139 carries for 915 yards and 4 TDs) were on pace for his career stats.

Let’s jump into this position and see what our 2025 way-too-early outlook for the QB position predicts. Will Jackson repeat as QB1, will a veteran option jump into the top spot, or will a youngster make a surprising climb up the list?

1. Josh Allen

2024 Finish: QB1

Fresh off winning the 2024 NFL Most Valuable Player award, Josh Allen finds himself atop our 2025 QB outlook. Allen has been a cheat code for your fantasy football roster(s), producing three QB1 finishes and five top-two seasons. The rushing upside alone for Allen puts him in another echelon not reached by many QBs, especially with his 27 rushing TDs over the course of the past two seasons.

Allen’s core of pass catchers needs a revamp this offseason, as mid-season acquisition Amari Cooper failed to bring a spark to this group. Khalil Shakir was Allen’s most trusted target at receiver, while Keon Coleman showed some flashes in his first season. If Dalton Kincaid can finally hit his stride and become a top option at his position, Allen should be able to retain the mantle of QB1 next season.

2. Lamar Jackson

QB2

Pairing Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry worked wonders for the Baltimore Ravens, as the two combined for 2,836 rushing yards and 20 rushing touchdowns. Jackson unlocked a near gear throwing the ball, passing for a career-high 4,172 yards and 41 touchdowns, to only 4 interceptions.

The offense for Baltimore could look a bit different next year, as the roster crunch could see Mark Andrews depart and Isaiah Likely step into a bigger role. Still in a quest to pair Jackson with a WR1, don’t be surprised if the Ravens heavily scout the rookie class to find a guy to pair with Zay Flowers.

3. Joe Burrow

QB3

While all signs point to the Cincinnati Bengals returning their core at wideout for next season, Joe Burrow will be asked to shoulder a heavy load as this team tries to get back into the postseason. A monster season from Burrow still wasn’t enough to make the AFC playoffs, falling just short in a year that resulted in Burrow winning the Comeback Player of the Year award.

Burrow’s 2024 season was the best statistical season of his career, setting career marks in passing yards (4,918) and touchdowns (43). He was sacked 48 times, the second-most of his career, so protecting the former LSU QB needs to be a top priority for Cincinnati this offseason. With the emergence of Chase Brown as well as Tee Higgins and Ja’Marr Chase forming the best WR duo in the league, the sky's the limit in terms of Burrow’s 2025 season for fantasy football.

4. Jayden Daniels

QB5

A hot start to Jayden Daniels’ career paved the way for a top-five fantasy finish in his rookie season. Helping lead the Washington Commanders to the NFC Championship Game, it is clear that Daniels will be a star in the NFL for a while.

Daniels’ connection with Terry McLaurin was what paved the way for the former LSU signal-caller to win the Offensive Rookie of the Year award. Limiting turnovers (11 total) while having a good handle on when to tuck it and run, Daniels is well on his way to being a mainstay near the top of the QB position in fantasy football. If the Washington offense gets some upgrades this offseason, one of which could include adding Deebo Samuel, that would elevate Daniels even higher up this list.

5. Justin Herbert

QB12

It was a bit of a down year for Justin Herbert, as he and the offense took a step back in Jim Harbaugh’s first season. A reliance on the running game forced Herbert to take a back seat, as he attempted the second-fewest (504) passes across his five-year career.

Projecting Herbert to make a large jump into the top five of our 2025 quarterback outlook might be a bit surprising, especially with the reliance on running the ball likely still being at the forefront for the Los Angeles Chargers. But Herbert is way too good to not see an increase in work next year, especially if LAC can find another wideout to pair with Ladd McConkey.

6. Jalen Hurts

QB8

Fresh off a Super Bowl MVP performance, Jalen Hurts is now a championship winner. He probably also played a role in the success of your fantasy football team this past season too, as he checked in as QB8 last year. Orchestrating a top offense has kept Hurts in the top-10 at his position the past four seasons, even if he took a step back this past year.

Hurts was asked to run the ball the same amount but throw it far less, as the Eagles controlled games to the point where they were able to ground and pound their way to victory. But with AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith running routes, expect Hurts to get above 3,000 passing yards this upcoming season. As a word of caution, with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore leaving to become the head coach for the New Orleans Saints, another new OC will uproot a bit of the offense’s success, which could lead to a slower start to the year for Hurts and the Philly offense.

7. Baker Mayfield

QB4

Baker Mayfield seems to have found his long-term home with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as he produced the best fantasy season of his career. Checking in as QB4, Mayfield threw for a career-high 4,500 yards and 41 TDs while more than doubling his rushing output. His added value with his legs certainly gives Mayfield a higher floor for fantasy football, combined with the duo of Mike Evans and Chris Godwin catching passes from him.

While Evans will remain with the team, Godwin’s future is a bit up in the air as he hits free agency. Rumors have been circulating about the team working with Godwin to secure him on a new deal, but nothing concrete has been announced. Mayfield’s gunslinger mentality contributed to his second-highest total of interceptions (16) this past season, but he has a high upside based on how often he throws the ball. Look for Mayfield in the middle rounds of your fantasy football drafts this season.

QB11

In terms of fantasy football, the 2024-25 season for Patrick Mahomes was his worst since his rookie campaign. Decreases in completions, passing yards, and touchdowns are likely a result of inconsistencies in his weapons, but he also didn’t look like himself this past season.

With Travis Kelce putting off retirement for at least one more season, Mahomes will have his top security blanket back. The health (and legal) status of Rashee Rice is still up in the air, clouding the impact of Mahomes’ top target. Regardless, coming off a Super Bowl loss and a down year, you probably don’t want to bet against Mahomes.

9. Bo Nix

QB7

The second rookie on our 2025 QB outlook is Bo Nix, who did wonders for the Denver Broncos last season. Bringing this franchise back to the playoffs, Nix has proven Sean Payton and the front office right for investing in him. The former Oregon Duck QB was also a great fit for your fantasy football roster(s), as his low average draft position (ADP) returned tenfold for your team.

Nix will likely have an upgraded set of weapons next season, as Courtland Sutton needs a running mate. With Denver tied to rookie tight ends in April’s NFL Draft, combined with the need to round out their WR room with a solid WR2, Nix’s status as QB1 for fantasy football is rock solid heading into his second season.

10. Kyler Murray

QB10

The final quarterback in our 2025 fantasy football outlook finds himself in the same spot where he ended last season. Kyler Murray had a pretty under-the-radar season on his way to finishing as the QB10, and a big part of why his season was overshadowed was because of how much the Arizona Cardinals struggled.

Murray’s connection with Marvin Harrison Jr. will improve as the duo works into their second season together, and the relationship between Murray and tight end Trey McBride already is at a great point, as McBride looked like the WR1 at times. Expect Murray and the Cardinals offense to take a step forward next year, as his dual-threat abilities (4,423 all-purpose yards & 26 total TD’s last year) should be on full display yet again.