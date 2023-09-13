It has been two days since New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles on just the fourth play of Monday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills, and he has taken to Instagram to post a thank you message to all of the people who have reached out to offer their support and make a statement on his future.

“Thank you to every person that has reached out, called, texted, DM’d, connected through a friend, etc. It has meant a ton to me, and I’ll try and get back to all of you soon,” Rodgers wrote. “I’m completely heartbroken and moving through all of the emotions, but deeply touched and humbled by the support and love. Please keep me in your thoughts and prayers as I begin the healing process today. The night is darkest before the dawn. And I shall rise yet again. Proud of my guys, 1-0.”

Aaron Rodgers' season is over, and the Jets will try to win with Zach Wilson back at quarterback.

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

However, perhaps the most notable sentence in Rodgers' post is the second one, saying “I shall rise again.” There has been some speculation about Rodgers retiring after this injury. However, this seems to indicate that he plans on coming back next season after recovering from his Achilles setback.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aaron Rodgers (@aaronrodgers12)

Rodgers is a competitor, and it would be a bit of a surprise to see him go out in that fashion, even at his age. This post has to be a bit comforting for Jets fans' hopes in the 2024 season.