It was a strange start to the 2023 season for many of the NFL's elite quarterbacks. Josh Allen threw three interceptions against the New York Jets on Monday Night Football, while Patrick Mahomes — playing without top target Travis Kelce — was unable to find his rhythm in a surprise opening night defeat at home to the Detroit Lions. Among the leaders in fantasy scoring at the position in Week 1 included Jordan Love, Mac Jones, and Anthony Richardson. Can we expect similar performances from those youngsters in Week 2, or will the established superstars regain their place at the top of the passing podium? Find out in this edition of Fantasy Football Week 2 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Quarterbacks for the 2023 season.

QBs to Start in Week 2

Though he only totaled 14 fantasy football points in the season-opener against the Kansas City Chiefs, Jared Goff had a solid showing in arguably the toughest environment in the NFL. A Week 2 home game against the Seattle Seahawks should be much more favorable for fantasy purposes. Goff passed for 378 yards and four touchdowns against Seattle last season, and the Seahawks defense gave up 334 yards in the air to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 1.

Chargers' Justin Herbert (vs. Titans)

While the Los Angeles Chargers ground game was the real story in Week 1, Justin Herbert still had an efficient afternoon, passing for 228 yards and finding the end zone twice. He will have a favorable matchup in Week 2 against a Titans defense that gave up 305 yards in the air to New Orleans Saints debutant Derek Carr. Three Saints wideouts surpassed 60 yards receiving and five receptions against Tennessee, which suggests favorable matchups for Chargers receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams in Sunday's tussle.

Vikings' Kirk Cousins (vs. Eagles)

Despite throwing for 344 yards against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Kirk Cousins' three Week 1 turnovers meant that he finished with a modest 16.46 fantasy football points. If he can clean up those mistakes, Cousins will be a worthy fantasy asset against a Philadelphia Eagles defense that gave up 316 passing yards and three touchdowns to New England Patriots signal-caller Mac Jones.

QBs to Sit in Week 2

Bills' Josh Allen (vs. Raiders)

Sitting Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen due to one poor performance would be foolish. But consider this: over his last five starts (regular and postseason) Allen has thrown nine touchdowns and nine interceptions. Plus, the Bills QB had five games with multiple interceptions last season. At some point, we have to acknowledge that there may be a pattern here.

Colts' Anthony Richardson (vs. Texans)

Upon first glance, Anthony Richardson's Week 2 matchup against the Houston Texans is a fantasy football owner's dream. But the Texans were surprisingly stout in the passing game last year, giving up the fewest fantasy points per game to quarterbacks in 2022. The Houston defense only gave up 265 total yards to the Baltimore Ravens last week. Plus it held the dangerous Lamar Jackson to 38 yards rushing, intercepting him once and keeping him out of the end zone.

Richardson is a strong fantasy play moving forward, just not this week against the Houston Texans.

Bears' Justin Fields (vs. Buccaneers)

Statistically, Justin Fields demonstrated improvement as a passer in his 2023 debut. The third-year QB threw for 216 yards, his second-highest total since the start of last season. Still, that statistic does not tell the whole story. Fields' average depth of target against the Green Bay Packers was just 2.9 yards and his QBR was a disappointing 21.6. Plus, many of those yards came in garbage time when the Packers were in their prevent defense.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers gave up a lot of yards to Kirk Cousins in Week 1 but also forced him to turn the ball over three times. Tampa will force Fields to win with his arm, something he has not proven he can do quite yet.