Week 18 is where fantasy football becomes less about projections and more about intent. Some teams are still fighting for playoff seeding, and others are chasing milestones. Meanwhile, a handful are simply trying to finish strong. For wide receivers, opportunity and motivation often trump matchup analytics in the season finale. Star receivers can disappear if teams pull back. Meanwhile, others erupt because they’re force-fed targets one last time.

With that in mind, here’s how to approach your most important wide receiver decisions for Week 18 of the 2025 fantasy football season.

Start ’Em

Ja'Marr Chase picked the perfect time to snap his touchdown drought. He hauled in seven of nine targets for 60 yards and two scores in Week 17s. Those touchdowns ended a seven-game dry spell. They also reminded fantasy football managers why Chase remains one of the league’s most matchup-proof receivers.

Volume continues to be Chase’s greatest ally. His 175 targets tie a career high. He also enters Week 18 just shy of 1,400 receiving yards for the third time in his career. Cincinnati has no reason to take its foot off the gas offensively. Meanwhile, Cleveland’s secondary has struggled with elite receivers all season. Chase profiles as a locked-in WR1 with both floor and ceiling intact.

CeeDee Lamb, DAL (@ NYG)

CeeDee Lamb didn’t explode on Christmas Day. However, his underlying usage remains rock solid. He led Dallas in targets and receptions against Washington. He caught five passes and extended his streak to five straight games with at least five receptions. Over that span, Lamb has quietly piled up 441 yards.

Week 18 brings a favorable matchup against the Giants. Even when touchdowns don’t materialize, Lamb’s role as the focal point of the passing game ensures steady production. In a week filled with uncertainty, that reliability makes Lamb a strong WR1/WR2 anchor.

Chris Olave, NO (@ ATL)

Chris Olave continues to thrive as the unquestioned engine of New Orleans’ passing attack. He posted eight catches for 119 yards and a touchdown in Week 17. That was his third straight game with at least 85 receiving yards. More importantly, Olave has already locked in his first 100-catch season. That's a milestone that underscores his consistency.

The chemistry between Olave and Tyler Shough has only strengthened down the stretch. The Saints have also shown no hesitation in peppering their top receiver with targets. Atlanta’s defense has been vulnerable to high-volume wideouts. This makes Olave a high-confidence start with WR1 upside.

AJ Brown, PHI (vs. WAS)

AJ Brown overcame a quirky midweek distraction (wisdom teeth removal) to deliver a steady performance against Buffalo. He led Philadelphia in targets, catches, and yards. His 68-yard outing pushed him past the 1,000-yard mark for the fourth consecutive season. That reaffirmed his elite status.

Philadelphia still has motivation heading into Week 18. Brown also remains the offense’s most trusted weapon. Washington’s secondary has allowed splash plays throughout the year. Brown’s blend of physicality and route-running gives him a strong chance to finish the regular season on a high note.

Other Starts: George Pickens, DAL (@ NYG); Puka Nacua, LAR (vs. ARI)

Sit ’Em

Chris Godwin, TB (vs. CAR)

Chris Godwin’s Week 17 stat line jumps off the page. He had 108 yards and a touchdown. However, it came with context that gives pause. Over half of his yardage came on a single late-game play. Tampa Bay’s passing offense has been volatile from week to week.

Yes, the Buccaneers still have division hopes. That said, target distribution remains unpredictable, especially near the goal line. Godwin’s production has leaned heavily on efficiency rather than volume. That makes him a riskier proposition in championship week. He’s more of a flex than a must-start option.

DJ Moore, CHI (vs. DET)

DJ Moore’s Week 17 outing was a nightmare for fantasy football managers. Playing through an illness, he managed just one catch for seven yards on four targets. The low catch rate and lack of involvement were glaring.

Moore had been trending upward prior to that performance. A rebound is possible if he’s fully healthy. Still, Detroit’s defense has tightened late in the season. Chicago’s passing attack remains inconsistent. Unless practice reports signal a full recovery, Moore is a risky play best avoided.

Deebo Samuel, WAS (@ PHI)

Deebo Samuel flashed some life in Week 17. He had 93 scrimmage yards, but the usage concerns remain. He’s handled four or fewer touches in four straight games. He also hasn’t scored since Week 11. Even with occasional manufactured touches, the Commanders haven’t committed to him as a primary weapon.

Philadelphia’s defense excels at limiting yards after the catch. That neutralizes one of Samuel’s biggest strengths. Without reliable volume or red-zone involvement, Samuel’s ceiling is capped. That makes him a bench candidate in Week 18.

Other Sits: Ladd McConkey, LAC (@ DEN); Parker Washington, JAX (vs. TEN)

Final takeaway

Week 18 wide receiver decisions demand discipline. Chase volume and motivation over name value. Do not be seduced by last week’s box score without understanding the context behind it. The best starts this week are receivers with secure roles and something still to play for. Those choices often make the difference between a trophy and a ‘what if.'