After more than two years and 45 starts without tasting victory, Collin Morikawa broke through on Sunday at the 2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he pieced together a 5-under 67 and clinched the title with a birdie on the par-5 18th. It was his seventh PGA Tour victory and his first in nearly three years, dating back to the 2023 Zozo Championship in Japan. Beyond the $3.6 million in prize money, it also returned him to the top 10 in the Official World Golf Ranking.

Speaking on the 18th green to Amanda Balionis of CBS Sports after securing the win, Morikawa announced that he and his wife, Katherine, a former Pepperdine golfer whom he married in November 2022, are expecting their first child later this year.

“Put golf aside, we're actually expecting later this year,” said Morikawa. “We just started telling people this week. We said what a better way, the best way to announce to the world if I was able to come out and win. There's so much to life, so much to enjoy. I'm hard on myself, but I am just so thankful for the people around me, my team. Kat, my wife. My parents, my brother. I'm speechless right now.”

"There's so much to life, there's so much to enjoy." Collin Morikawa using his post-win interview to announce that he & his wife are expecting is ALL-TIME. pic.twitter.com/vOclqgqILS — Fore Play (@ForePlayPod) February 15, 2026

Morikawa, 29, began the day chasing 54-hole leader Akshay Bhatia, who held a two-shot advantage but managed only two birdies over his final 29 holes. Bhatia closed with a 72 to finish three shots back. Mother Nature had her way on the course, forcing tee times to be moved up and green speeds dialed down in anticipation of 40 mph gusts along the Pacific.

Article Continues Below

The final round featured constant lead changes, with six players holding at least a share of the lead. Morikawa surged into contention Saturday with a career-best ball-striking performance, firing a 10-under 62 in which he hit all 18 greens in regulation and gained 6.46 strokes on approach to move within two shots.

Sunday's drama centered on Scottie Scheffler, who started eight shots behind Bhatia and at one point was 13 back earlier in the tournament. Scheffler shot a 63 that included three eagles, the first player in PGA Tour history to record three eagles in a round at Pebble Beach, and made 151 feet of putts. His final eagle, a 6-iron from 186 yards to 30 inches on the 18th, tied the lead temporarily. Scheffler finished tied for fourth with Tommy Fleetwood, extending his streak to 18 consecutive top-10 finishes.

Morikawa responded with a 30-foot birdie at the 15th and another birdie at the 16th to reach 22-under. A bogey at the par-3 17th, where his tee shot flirted with the ocean, dropped him into a tie with Min Woo Lee, who closed with a 65 after birdieing his final two holes. Sepp Straka also applied pressure, making a 10-foot eagle putt on 18 for a 68.

After a 20-minute delay on the 18th tee due to Jacob Bridgeman's struggles in the group ahead, Morikawa hit a 4-iron over water to the collar, then two-putted to a foot for the winning birdie and a one-shot margin over Straka and Lee.