As the final week of the fantasy football season is here, don’t forget the waiver wire. Also, pay attention to the injury report. And, of course, remember the kickers. Here are the Week 18 rankings for the 2025 season.

The place we need to start is in Houston. The Texans will be in a situation where they will take any points available. That’s because the Colts are rolling with a backup quarterback and likely won’t light up the scoreboard.

Fantasy Football standouts

Ka'imi Fairbairn is that dude for Week 18. It’s always dicey at the kicker position, but Fairbairn profiles nicely for this game. He has posted eight top 10 finishes this season and should have a safe floor.

And consistency matters to Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans, according to click2houston.com.

“I can’t say enough about ‘Imi’ and the comfort level that he provides for our entire team,” Ryans said. “Those are tough kicks to make. He’s done this throughout the year to keep us in games when we haven’t scored in the red zone, like we wanted to score. To send ‘Imi’ out, I don’t have to second-guess about sending him out because I’m confident in what he’s able to do.

“It’s just a huge honor for ‘Imi’ for him being able to eclipse 1,000 points in his career. He’s done an outstanding job. And I’m happy he’s on our side, being able to get us the points whenever we can.”

Fairbairn has made an impressive 50 of 68 kicks from beyond 50 yards. He said he trusts the team just like the team trusts him.

“I think we’ve built a good routine and trust in each other, so we’re just going to keep it rolling,” Fairbairn told KPRC 2. “That’s the mark of a good pro, is being consistent. So, yeah, we’re going to keep that up.

“I feel a sense of calmness when I’m out there, when I’m walking out. I think that’s just from preparation. When it comes off my foot, it’s not up to me anymore. I did all I could.”

Another good pick is Jaguars K Cam Little

The Jaguars' boot man has seven top-10 finishes this season. And the Titans are just good enough on defense to stall a drive or two by the Jaguars and force a field goal attempt.

Head coach Liam Coen has been in Little’s corner all along. And Coen got fired up when Little connected on the 68-yarder earlier this season, according to Sports Illustrated.

“For a guy that…we have not lost confidence in,” Coen said. “Everybody's been trying to get us to lose confidence in him. I know that for sure. And we have never lost confidence in him. He went on the bye, got away from it, and set an NFL record on his first kick back.

“So then makes, obviously, multiple critical kicks throughout the game to keep the thing going. Couldn't be more proud of him and this whole team.”

Other standouts

A case can be made for Brandon Aubrey to move into the top spot for this week. However, the Cowboys won’t go into the game against the Giants with a field goal attitude. They will want to punish the Giants. And that means going for it on fourth down.

Still, Aubrey should get a couple of chances. And if your league offers bonus points for 60-plus-yard connections, Aubrey might get an end-of-half opportunity this week.

One thing that makes fantasy managers less comfortable with Aubrey is his recent struggles. He has missed three kids over the last three weeks.

Another good bet is Will Lutz of the Broncos. Denver head coach Sean Payton will take points against the Chargers because they won’t have quarterback Justin Herbert on the field. It may only take a few field goals for the Broncos to win this game.

However, Lutz is five weeks removed from a top-10 finish and has only two on the season.

Fantasy Football sleepers

Zane Gonzalez came through in the clutch for the Falcons against the Rams on Monday night. And he should get some kicking chances against the Saints this week.

Field goals could also come into play for the Buccaneers’ game against the Panthers. That makes Chase McLaughlin a player to target as a sleeper.

It's an unusual week overall because there aren't any kickers to avoid. Some teams will settle for field goals in situations where they might not have earlier in the season.

Fantasy Football Week 17 Kicker Rankings

1. Ka'imi Fairbairn (HOU) vs. IND

2. Cam Little (JAC) vs. TEN

3. Brandon Aubrey (DAL) at NYG

4. Wil Lutz (DEN) vs. LAC

5. Zane Gonzalez (ATL) vs. NO

6. Chase McLaughlin (TB) vs. CAR

7. Eddy Pineiro (SF) vs. SEA

8. Harrison Mevis (LAR) vs. ARI

9. Jason Myers (SEA) at SF

10. Andy Borregales (NE) vs. MIA

11. Evan McPherson (CIN) vs. CLE

12. Charlie Smyth (NO) at ATL

13. Chris Boswell (PIT) vs. BAL

14. Tyler Loop (BAL) at PIT

15. Cairo Santos (CHI) vs. DET