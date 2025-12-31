Week 18 is where fantasy football strategy becomes brutally practical. Motivation, snap counts, playoff positioning, and injury management now matter just as much as talent. For managers still playing meaningful games, running back is the position most vulnerable to late scratches, surprise rest days, and workload pivots. It’s also the position that can still swing a matchup decisively. As the regular season closes, identifying which backs will actually be fed, and which could quietly disappear, is the key to finishing strong.

Here’s how the running back landscape shapes up entering Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season.

Week 18 Top Fantasy Football Picks – 2025

Christian McCaffrey, SF (vs. SEA)

Christian McCaffrey reminded everyone why he remains the gold standard at the position. He rushed 23 times for 140 yards and a touchdown while adding four catches for 41 yards in Sunday night’s 42-38 win over Chicago. With George Kittle sidelined, the 49ers leaned heavily on McCaffrey. He responded with his highest rushing output of the season.

There’s real incentive here. San Francisco is playing for the NFC’s No. 1 seed and a first-round bye. That means McCaffrey should see full usage if he’s active. A minor back stiffness limited him in early-week practice. However, he downplayed the issue. It hasn’t kept him off the field recently. If McCaffrey plays, he’s the top overall running back for Week 18. The Seahawks matchup may not be soft, but volume plus motivation makes him nearly matchup-proof.

Bijan Robinson, ATL (vs. NO)

Bijan Robinson delivered one of the most dominant performances of the season in Week 17. He rushed 22 times for 195 yards and a touchdown. He also added five catches and a receiving score in a thrilling win over the Rams.

Even without playoff stakes, Atlanta has continued to feed Robinson. His late-season usage has reached elite levels. He enters Week 18 just 12 rushing yards shy of last season’s total and remains the clear engine of the Falcons’ offense. Against the Saints, Robinson profiles as a locked-in RB1.

James Cook, BUF (vs. NYJ)

James Cook didn’t dominate in Week 17. Still, his season-long resume still demands trust. He carried the ball 20 times against Philadelphia, finishing with 74 yards in a tough matchup. It was one of the few times this year Cook failed to reach 4.0 yards per carry.

Still, Cook enters Week 18 with over 1,600 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns. The matchup with the Jets is far more favorable. Buffalo may manage snaps depending on playoff plans. However, Cook remains their most reliable offensive piece when active. If he plays his usual role, he’s a strong RB1 to close the regular season.

Week 18 Fantasy Football Sleepers – 2025

Travis Etienne Jr, JAX (vs. TEN)

Travis Etienne Jr quietly continues to offer one of the safest volume profiles in fantasy football. He logged 17 carries for 76 yards in Week 17 and added two receptions.

Etienne has scored 10 total touchdowns over the previous seven games. He also routinely handles 15-plus touches. With the AFC South title on the line, the Jaguars are unlikely to pull back on their offensive core. Etienne may not be explosive every week. Still, his workload and red-zone involvement make him a reliable RB2 with upside.

Derrick Henry, BAL (@ PIT)

Derrick Henry turned back the clock in unforgettable fashion. He carried the ball 36 times for 216 yards and four touchdowns in a blowout win over Green Bay. With Lamar Jackson sidelined, Baltimore leaned fully into Henry. He delivered one of the most dominant rushing performances of the decade.

The concern, as always, is sustainability. A 36-carry workload is unlikely to be repeated, but Baltimore’s playoff hopes remain alive. Henry has now produced five straight games with at least 100 scrimmage yards. Even in a tougher matchup against Pittsburgh, Henry’s role and momentum make him a high-upside play.

RJ Harvey, DEN (vs. LAC)

RJ Harvey continues to be a fantasy football curiosity. He is inefficient on the ground, but consistently productive. He rushed 14 times for just 43 yards in Week 17 but salvaged his fantasy day with five catches and a game-winning touchdown.

Harvey has now scored in five straight games and seven of his last nine. That's thanks largely to his red-zone usage and involvement in the passing game. Denver trusts him in high-leverage situations. That gives him flex appeal even when rushing efficiency falters. In Week 18, he’s best viewed as a volume-based RB2 or strong flex option.

Injury and late-week notes

With no bye weeks remaining, availability and snap counts become decisive. Fantasy football managers should closely monitor Alvin Kamara (knee), Javonte Williams (shoulder), Malik Davis (eye), and Josh Jacobs (knee/ankle).

Late-week downgrades or surprise rest decisions could dramatically reshape the running back landscape, especially for teams with playoff positioning secured.

Week 18 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings – 2025

30. Jacory Croskey-Merritt, WAS (@ PHI)

29. Dylan Sampson, CLE (@ CIN)

28. Blake Corum, LAR (vs. ARI)

27. Tony Pollard, TEN (@ JAC)

26. Rico Dowdle, CAR (@ TB)

25. Josh Jacobs, GB (@ MIN)

24. Rhamondre Stevenson, NE (vs. MIA)

23. Kenneth Gainwell, PIT (vs. BAL)

22. Aaron Jones Sr., MIN (vs. GB)

21. Tyrone Tracy Jr., NYG (vs. DAL)

20. Bucky Irving, TB (vs. CAR)

19. D'Andre Swift, CHI (vs. DET)

18. Breece Hall, NYJ (@ BUF)

17. Javonte Williams, DAL (@ NYG)

16. TreVeyon Henderson, NE (vs. MIA)

15. Ashton Jeanty, LV (vs. KC)

14. Jaylen Warren, PIT (vs. BAL)

13. Omarion Hampton, LAC (@ DEN)

12. Kyren Williams, LAR (vs. ARI)

11. RJ Harvey, DEN (vs. LAC)

10. Derrick Henry, BAL (@ PIT)

9. Travis Etienne Jr, JAC (vs. TEN)

8. Chase Brown, CIN (vs. CLE)

7. Saquon Barkley, PHI (vs. WAS)

6. Jonathan Taylor, IND (@ HOU)

5. De'Von Achane, MIA (@ NE)

4. Jahmyr Gibbs, DET (@ CHI)

3. James Cook, BUF (vs. NYJ)

2. Bijan Robinson, ATL (vs. NO)

1. Christian McCaffrey, SF (vs. SEA)

Bottom line

Week 18 fantasy football is really about clarity. Running backs tied to playoff incentives, secure volume, and goal-line roles should be prioritized over bigger names with uncertain workloads. Stay aggressive, monitor practice reports relentlessly, and be ready to pivot late. In the season’s final week, the smartest volume bets often win championships.