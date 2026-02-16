At 40, Anthony Kim ended a 5,795-day wait for a professional win, winning the LIV Golf Adelaide title at The Grange Golf Club with a final-round 9-under 63 to finish 23 under par. The victory was his first since the 2010 Shell Houston Open and came by three shots over Jon Rahm.

Kim began the final round five strokes behind co-leaders Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau, who entered Sunday with four major championships between them. Rahm rocketed to 20 under with a birdie at the par-4 fourth, but Kim matched it and added three more before the turn, reducing the gap to one within nine holes.

The back nine made all the difference. Kim birdied Nos. 12 through 15, highlighted by putts of 17, 11, 14, and 17 feet, turning a tie at 19 under into a three-shot cushion with three to play. He added another birdie on the par-4 17th, and a closing par secured the three-shot margin. His 63 tied the course record and left him one stroke shy of setting a new mark after missing a 20-foot birdie try on the 18th.

Rahm shot 71 to finish alone in second at 20 under. DeChambeau carded 74 and tied for third at 17 under with Tyrrell Hatton (67) and Peter Uihlein (68).

The win completed a comeback that included a 12-year absence from competition following a 2012 Achilles tear and multiple surgeries to his hand and spine. Kim returned in 2024, playing 14 events across LIV and the Asian Tour without a top-30 finish and failing to earn a point in the individual standings. He finished outside the top 40 in 12 of 13 LIV starts in 2025 and was relegated before regaining status by finishing third at the LIV Promotions Event in January.

Now a member of 4Aces GC, Kim earned $4 million for the win and is on track to rise to approximately No. 200 in the Official World Golf Ranking, his highest position since July 2012. The event drew more than 115,000 fans over four days, the largest attendance for a golf tournament in Australian history.