Week 17 of the NFL and Fantasy Football is finally upon us and the most important matchups of the fantasy playoffs are here. Whether or not you’re in the fantasy championship thanks to your quarterback, a solid performance at the position in Week 17 could be the difference in winning a league title. The final two weeks of the season, however, are full of surprised, so we'll keep you prepared in case you're streaming a quarterback from your fantasy finale.

With playoff scenarios changing and injury developments coming to fruition, streaming a QB based on the matchup may not be a bad move if you’re in need of doing so. Green Bay Packers’ Jordan Love is notably out with a concussion, along with Baltimore Ravens’ QB Lamar Jackson listed as ‘doubtful' ahead of their tilt. Commanders' Jayden Daniels has already been shut down and new faces like Colts' Philip Rivers and Dolphins' Quinn Ewers are already making an immediate impact for their teams.

Let's take a look at some of the better streaming options at the quarterback position ahead of a pivotal Week 17.

Week 17 streamers – Quarterback

Green Bay Packers QB Malik Willis – Rostered in 1.3% of ESPN leagues

With the Detroit Lions' Christmas loss to the Minnesota Vikings, the Green Bay Packers have punched their ticket to the NFL Playoffs. However, quarterback Jordan Love wasn't able to clear concussion protocol following his injury against the Chicago Bears in Week 16, so the Packers will err on the side of caution in resting their starter ahead of the postseason.

Packers fans will be the first to vouch for Malik Willis as he's been sensational in situations filling in for Love. He has a 2-0 record as the Packers starter and nearly beat the Bears when Love went down last week. Although he's listed on the injury report as ‘questionable' due to his shoulder, Willis should be in-line to make the start in what is a pivotal matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. He scored 13.24 fantasy points in under three quarters of work last week, so expect an active game out of him at home in this one.

New Orleans Saints QB Tyler Shough – Rostered in 19.6% of leagues

Article Continues Below

It was certainly a rocky start for QB Tyler Shough taking over as the Saints' starter around Week 8 of the season, but he's notched 20.0 or more fantasy points in two of his last four games, scoring at least 17.0 points in the other two performances. He's also been able to avoid any turnovers over the last two weeks and although the Saints are out of playoff contention, he's still playing hard with 308 passing yards posted in Week 17.

Facing the Tennessee Titans in Week 17, Tyler Shough should have a great opportunity to once again prove himself as the team's starting quarterback moving forward. The Saints have won their last three consecutive games including an upset over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, so the 3-12 Titans should be a solid matchup as Shough is poised for another big game.

Atlanta Falcons' QB Kirk Cousins – Rostered in 6.9% of leagues

Kirk Cousins is fully aware of his current role as the Falcons' backup and while starter Michael Penix Jr. rehabs from injury, the organization is confident Cousins will give it his all with his team out of playoff contention. In Week 15, Cousins put together a vintage performance with 373 passing yards and three touchdowns through the air, resulting in 30.92 fantasy points.

He came back the next week with a modest 197 yards and two touchdowns for 17.58 fantasy points, but another 30-point performance against the Los Angeles Rams could be a league-winning effort. The Falcons are projected to be trailing for most of the game, so we should see this offense airing it out as they play from behind. If Cousins is able to stay interception-free and post 300 yards once again, he could be a difference maker for any fantasy championship matchup.