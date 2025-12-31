Week 18 is fantasy football’s most treacherous terrain. Some teams are chasing playoff seeding, and others are eliminated but still playing their stars. A few are already looking ahead to January. For running backs, workload clarity and motivation matter just as much as matchup. A bell-cow with something to play for is gold. A talented back on a drifting team can sink a lineup.

With that balance in mind, here’s how to approach your Week 18 running back decisions.

Start ’Em

Bijan Robinson, ATL (vs. NO)

If there was any lingering doubt about Bijan Robinson’s ceiling, Monday night erased it. Robinson erupted for 195 rushing yards and a touchdown on 22 carries against the Rams. He added five catches for 34 yards and another score through the air. It was a career night, highlighted by a 93-yard touchdown run. That was the longest rush in franchise history. It showcased the full scope of his dual-threat dominance.

Even with Atlanta out of playoff contention, Robinson still has plenty to play for. He sits just 12 rushing yards shy of surpassing last season’s total. sNew Orleans’ run defense has been vulnerable to explosive plays, too. Robinson’s recent usage as both a runner and receiver makes him a locked-in RB1 for championship week.

Jahmyr Gibbs, DET (@ CHI)

Jahmyr Gibbs’ recent box scores may not scream dominance. However, context matters. He rushed 17 times for 41 yards in Week 17 while losing his first fumble of the season. Of course, Detroit’s offensive struggles and game script played a significant role. Even so, Gibbs has yet to endure a multi-game touchdown drought in 2025. That's a remarkable indicator of consistency.

Sure, the Lions are out of playoff contention. Still, Gibbs is chasing history. Week 18 represents his final opportunity to add to his NFL-record 48 scrimmage touchdowns through three seasons. Chicago’s defense has been inconsistent against versatile backs. Gibbs’ role in both phases keeps his floor intact. He remains a strong RB1/RB2 hybrid with upside.

Jonathan Taylor, IND (@ HOU)

Jonathan Taylor wasn’t explosive against Jacksonville, but he was effective. He logged 21 carries for 70 yards and a touchdown. He still had a solid fantasy football day against one of the league’s stingiest run defenses. That performance pushed him to 20 total touchdowns on the season. It also extended his streak of 70-plus scrimmage yards to five games.

The Texans present another tough matchup. Indianapolis is already eliminated, which introduces some uncertainty. Still, Taylor’s workload has remained steady even in losses. There’s little indication the Colts plan to shelve him. Volume alone makes Taylor a viable RB2 with touchdown upside.

Chase Brown, CIN (vs. CLE)

Chase Brown has quietly become one of the hottest backs in fantasy football. He powered Cincinnati past Arizona with 101 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries. He even added 40 receiving yards on three catches. Brown now has multiple touchdowns in three of his last four games. He has topped 100 scrimmage yards in five of his last seven.

Milestones matter in Week 18. Brown needs just 53 rushing yards to hit 1,000 for the season. Cincinnati has leaned heavily on him down the stretch. Cleveland’s defense has shown cracks late in the year. Brown’s combination of volume, red-zone usage, and motivation makes him an excellent RB1 play.

Other Starts: Christian McCaffrey, SF (vs. SEA); James Cook, BUF (vs. NYJ)

Sit ’Em

Article Continues Below

Rico Dowdle, CAR (@ TB)

Rico Dowdle continues to flirt with a career milestone. That said, fantasy football managers have little reason to trust him. He managed 59 rushing yards in Week 17. That marked his seventh straight game under 60 yards on the ground. Carolina’s offense remains inconsistent. Dowdle’s receiving role offers minimal relief when rushing lanes disappear.

Yes, the Panthers technically remain alive in the NFC South race. Still, Dowdle’s usage hasn’t translated into reliable fantasy production. Add in a sore toe that kept him out of a walk-through practice, and the risk outweighs the reward. He’s best left on the bench outside of deep formats.

Tony Pollard, TEN (@ JAX)

Tony Pollard’s season-long numbers look solid. However, Week 18 context is troubling. He rushed for 85 yards in Week 17. That was his fourth straight game over 80 yards. Once again, he has surpassed 1,000 yards on the season. On paper, that’s impressive.

On the flip side, Tennessee’s offense remains unstable. Jacksonville’s run defense has stiffened in key spots. With the Titans playing out the string, Pollard’s ceiling is capped. His lack of touchdown consistency makes him a risky RB2. In championship week, safer volume profiles should take precedence.

Blake Corum, LAR (vs. ARI)

Blake Corum’s Week 17 ended prematurely with a right ankle injury. As such, his Week 18 status is firmly in doubt. Even if he suits up, the Rams are likely to lean heavily on Kyren Williams. Ronnie Rivers will also mix in if Corum is limited.

Injury uncertainty alone makes Corum a poor bet. That said, the potential snap restriction seals it. Arizona’s defense can be exploited, but Corum’s role is simply too shaky to trust.

Other Sits: Dylan Sampson, CLE (@ CIN); Jacory Croskey-Merritt, WAS (@ PHI)

Final takeaway

Week 18 running back decisions are about clarity, not upside chasing. Prioritize backs with secure workloads, clear motivation, and red-zone roles. Avoid players battling injuries or trapped in uncertain rotations, no matter how tempting the matchup looks. In the final week, predictability wins championships. The backs above give you the best chance to finish the season on top.