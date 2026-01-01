With the final Week 18 of the NFL's Regular Season already here, select Fantasy Football leagues may still be heading into their championship week matchups. A number of NFL teams will also be competing for their playoff lives in the last week of the season, making for frantic finishes and unexpected surprises to come. The quarterback position will not only be in the Fantasy Football spotlight ahead of championship week, but also all around the NFL.

With the Week 18 QB rankings already out, we see a number of developments at the top of the standings. Patriots' Drake Maye could have cemented his MVP bid with a “special” five touchdown performance in Week 17. Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence is also making his case for the MVP award as he tries to notch a franchise-best 13 wins, last done in 1999.

Aside from top options Bills' Josh Allen and Patriots' Drake Maye, we'll take a look at some of the Week 18 quarterbacks we're choosing to start and who we're leaving on the bench in the NFL's regular season finale.

Week 18 Fantasy Quarterbacks – Start ‘Em

This Week's Top-5 QB Starts:

Josh Allen, BUF (vs. NYJ) Drake Maye, NE (vs. MIA) Trevor Lawrence, JAC (vs. TEN) Jalen Hurts, PHI (vs. WAS) Joe Burrow, CIN (vs. CLE)

Detroit Lions' Jared Goff (@CHI)

While the Detroit Lions' season may be over after Week 18, head coach Dan Campbell has never been one to throw in the towel early. Playing in a divisional rivalry with a chance to spoil Chicago's seeding ahead of the playoffs should be all the motivation the Lions need to finish the year strong despite missing the postseason. Jared Goff is actually ranks No. 10 in QB scoring (301.8) on the season and with his worst game of his year behind him, he should be in a solid spot to bounce back in this one.

The Chicago Bears' defense has proven to be porous in the passing game, allowing 222.0 yards per contest and ranking in the bottom-10 of the NFL. The Lions also had their highest scoring game of the season when they hung 52 points in a win over Chicago in Week 2, so don't be surprised if we see another offensive explosion in this game.

Cleveland Browns' Shedeur Sanders (@CIN)

After fully taking over in Week 12, Browns' rookie Shedeur Sanders has been able to deliver his team two wins along with a 37-point fantasy effort in Week 14. He's been fighting for the starting opportunity all season and Week 18 will be yet another opportunity to prove his worth moving into next season. If Sanders is able to finish the season strong, it could dispel any doubts as to who will be the face of the franchise for years to come.

The Cincinnati Bengals' defense is allowing the fifth-most average fantasy points (22.1) to opposing quarterbacks, making this a soft matchup for the Browns' rookie. Although Sanders will be missing his favorite target in TE Harold Fannin Jr., expect him to make an impact with his legs as he should be poised for a strong finish to his season.

Week 18 Fantasy Quarterbacks – Sit ‘Em

Pittsburgh Steelers' Aaron Rodgers (vs. BAL)

Due to various outcomes in Week 17, the Pittsburgh Steelers will host the Baltimore Ravens in a win-or-go-home scenario to decide the AFC North. The two teams have a storied rivalry throughout the years, but it was the Ravens who got the best of the Steelers 27-22 in their previous meeting this season. RB Derrick Henry is coming into this game following a career milestone in Week 17 and the Ravens are optimistic about Lamar Jackson returning for the season finale.

Aaron Rodgers, although effective for his team, hasn't been a reliable fantasy starter throughout this season, failing to reach 10.0 points four times over his last seven games. Furthermore, this Ravens-Steelers rivalry has always been characterized by tough defense on both sides, so we could be in for a low-scoring affair as both teams scrap to make the playoffs. We'd stay away from Rodgers and the Steelers this week due to their willingness to lean on the run in a close game.