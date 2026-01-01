Things got better for the Baltimore Ravens with Lamar Jackson’s full practice. But John Harbaugh might be coaching for his job. And here are bold predictions for the Ravens' do-or-die Week 18 game against the Steelers.

It’s a tense battle for the AFC North title between a pair of heated rivals. The winner advances to the playoffs, while the loser faces a long look at a disappointing season.

The Ravens opened the year with Super Bowl aspirations. After a 1-5 start, they looked more like a candidate for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Meanwhile, the Steelers saw a huge division lead fade into this last-game desperation shot at winning with a rag-tag bunch of receivers, thanks to DK Metcalf’s suspension-inducing antics with a fan.

Let’s take a look at the bold picks.

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson will roll for 250-plus total yards

In much of Jackson’s career, this would be laughable as a bold prediction. But there are three things to consider. One, he’s nowhere near 100% healthy. And two, he has a very poor history against the Steelers. Thirdly, the Ravens are likely to hitch their wagon to Derrick Henry, giving Jackson fewer opportunities for yardage plays.

In Jackson’s last nine games, he’s only reached 250 yards twice. That’s shocking for a player of his caliber. Plus, Jackson is 3-6 against the Steelers and has only passed for more than 250 yards one time.

We’ve worse, Jackson has struggled at Pittsburgh, losing three of four at Acrisure Stadium. In those games, he has been sacked 18 times, with six interceptions and just three touchdown passes.

“I think the Steelers in the past seem like it's been a team that's always been kind of a knife in our side, especially him,” Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey said. “And I think he'll be more than ready to go if he's out there Sunday.”

There is still a question as to whether he will play, but Harbaugh is optimistic, according to ESPN.

“He looked good,” Harbaugh said. “I'm very optimistic [that he'll play Sunday], and we'll see how it plays out the rest of the week.”

And his teammates believe he will do well.

Safety Kyle Hamilton said Jackson will find a way to play.

“I've been around this dude for the past four years, and I know what he's about,” Hamilton said. “I know that he practices what he preaches, and if he's able to go out there, play and practice, he will do so. He's a warrior, and I respect him.”

WR Zay Flowers will total 70-plus yards

If you make a bold prediction for Jackson, you need to follow up with something for Flowers. That's because Jackson will have to find ways to get Flowers involved.

Flowers said the Ravens need to take advantage of this second chance, according to baltimoreravens.com.

“There’s been a lot of ups and downs, but we still got a chance,” Flowers said. “We just gotta go get that done. It’s been crazy. But we know we got the team to do what we need. I think we know what we want.”

Flowers said Jackson’s presence would be a key lift.

“It brings more life to the team, just seeing him out and how he can change the game,” Flowers said. “It brings excitement to everybody.”

Flowers had three good games in a row before his four-catch, 30-yard clunker against the Packers. But that was with Tyler Huntley at quarterback. And Henry got fed 36 times.

“I say give it to him every play,” Flowers said about Henry. “Fourth and 10? I say give it to him. We don’t even need to throw it.”

RB Derrick Henry will get 100-plus yards, but fewer than 25 touches

The Ravens would probably like to saddle Henry up for this game. But this is the NFL. And the 36-carry usage from last week matters for this week. That’s 11 carries more than his previous season high. It’s unlikely even the beast of Derrick Henry could hold up for back-to-back 30-carry games.

No NFL player has gone back to back at that level in 2025. In fact, there have only been five 30-carry games all season, according to statmuse.com.

But Henry will still be used. He will still be effective. It will just need to come with bigger gains. And maybe a screen pass along the way.