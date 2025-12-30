There are important fantasy football things, including the right defense, for Week 18. And managers should scour the waiver wire. Also, don’t forget the tight end position, and here are the rankings for Week 18 in the 2025 season.

At the top of the list? Come on, you know it already. He’s the best tight end in football. And it’s not even close.

Trey McBride of the Cardinals is that dude. And he heads our Week 18 list.

Fantasy Football standouts

One thing to take into consideration is that McBride has a lot to play for this week. He has already set the tight end record for receptions in a season. But he has an opportunity to make that record very hard to beat. Whatever he puts up this week is record-setting gravy.

He has 119 catches on the season. Why not shoot for 130? That would push him to No. 7 on the all-time list, including receivers. McBride already has four double-digit-catch games, and his high of 12 came just three weeks ago against the rugged defense of the Texans.

McBride expressed thankfulness for being able to set the record, according to ESPN.

“It's really cool, and thankful for my teammates and coaches,” McBride said. “It's cool to get it in 16 games, too; I didn't want anyone to give me a hard time about that.

“But honestly, it doesn't really matter. I would've loved to have won the game, loved to have played better as an offense. Just wasn't there today.”

His coach, Jonathan Gannon, said McBride has done a great job this season.

“I'm proud of him,” Gannon said. “He shows up to work every day and battles, and he's one of the best players out there. That's really cool. I'm down about the team, and I know he's down about the team, but I don't want to overlook that. He's had a fantastic year.”

However, one thing to note is that the Rams did a relatively good job against McBride in the first meeting. They held him to five catches for 58 yards and no scores.

Saints TE Juwan Johnson is also a good choice

He’s coming off of two monster games, totaling 89 yards against the Jets and 95 against the Titans. If he does something similar against the Falcons and adds a touchdown, managers will get a big fantasy boost.

The Saints have found a little something offensively, according to Sports Talk with Bobby Herbert via Audacy.com.

“They’re getting better and better, that being Chris Olave and Juwan Johnson to complement Tyler Shough, maybe the quarterback might have something to do with that, working together in a tandem,” Hebert said. “You know, you’ve got to have that connection between receiver, quarterback. And all that. And I think we have like a three-headed monster, I think, truly, with Chris Olave, Juwan Johnson, and Tyler Shough.”

Other standouts

Hunter Henry looks like a good choice for the Patriots against the Dolphins. He has scored a touchdown in two straight games, and quarterback Drake Maye is playing incredible football.

Henry has surpassed the 700-yard receiving mark for the first time in his career, according to masslive.com.

“That’s what it’s all about,” Henry said. “I’m always trying to get better, always trying to improve year in and year out. As you get older, sometimes they think you don’t have it as much, but I feel like I’m still getting better. I feel like I’m still trying to improve. And obviously playing with (Drake Maye), that helps things.”

Henry is a leader, Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel said.

“I would talk about his consistency from the very first time I’ve been here with him in OTAs through the offseason,” Vrabel said. “His knowledge. Being in training camp, being where he’s supposed to be, and always making the plays that we need him to make. I appreciate him. I appreciate his leadership. He always has a good perspective. I value his opinion.”

Another reasonable option is emerging Bears tight end Colston Loveland. He will face the Lions and is coming off a 94-yard performance with a touchdown.

Fantasy Football sleepers

Jaguars tight end Brenton Strange is worth a long look for Week 18. The Jaguars should be able to reach the end zone, and Strange is a strong candidate.

And Dalton Schultz of the Texans fits the sleeper category as well. It's another case where touchdowns should be available. And perhaps Schultz gets his share.

Fantasy Football Week 17 Tight End Rankings

1. Trey McBride (ARI) at LAR

2. Juwan Johnson (NO) at ATL

3. Hunter Henry (NE) vs. MIA

4. Colston Loveland (CHI) vs. DET

5. Brenton Strange (JAC) vs. TEN

6. Dalton Schultz (HOU) vs. IND

7. Dallas Goedert (PHI) vs. WAS

8. Kyle Pitts Sr. (ATL) vs. NO

9. Colby Parkinson (LAR) vs. ARI

10. A.J. Barner (SEA) at SF

11. Tyler Warren (IND) at HOU

12. Michael Mayer (LV) vs. KC

13. Travis Kelce (KC) at LV

14. Darren Waller (MIA) at NE

15. Jake Ferguson (DAL) at NYG