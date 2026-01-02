While the Arizona Cardinals try to make do without injured receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., Matthew Stafford of the Los Angeles Rams will attempt to recover from a bad day at the office. And here are bold predictions for the Cardinals' Week 18 clash against the Rams.

Arizona enters the game with a poor record of 3-13. The Cardinals have suffered eight straight losses. Meanwhile, the Rams haven’t been as good of late. They’re 11-5, but three of those losses have come in the last five weeks.

Cardinals QB Jacoby Brissett will throw for 275-plus yards

Things haven’t come as easily for Brissett in recent weeks. He threw for 249, 203, and 212 over the last three weeks. But things should be better against the Rams, whose defense has let them down recently. The Rams have given up 34, 38, and 27 points over the last three weeks.

Brissett said he has enjoyed his opportunity to be a starting quarterback again, even though the losses have been hard to take.

“It's been tough,” Brissett said. “I was talking to (offensive coordinator) Drew (Petzing) about this the other day, but I would much rather this than the alternative of not playing. Getting a chance to just go out there and compete, play a kid's game that I grew up playing since I was 5.

“I've been a part of things where I was playing, was not playing, didn't know when my next opportunity was going to come. To finally get an opportunity, like I said, obviously things haven't gone our way this year, but again, I'll take this over the alternative.”

Brissett has leaned on Trey McBride throughout his starting days. And that will continue this week.

Cardinals TE Trey McBride will have double-digit catches

He has already set the single-season record for receptions by a tight end. Now he’s trying to make it a record that will be extremely difficult to break. Look for the Cardinals to go to him early and often.

One good thing for McBride is that it will be another week of simply going out and playing, according to arizonasports.com. He said the record chase didn’t bother him.

“Honestly, I don’t really think about it,” McBride said. “The more you think about it, I think the worse you play. I just want to go out there and do what I’ve been doing all year. Just go out there, be me, catch the ball when it’s thrown to me.

Article Continues Below

Head coach Jonathan Gannon said he is proud of what McBride has done this season for the team.

“He shows up to work every day and battles,” Gannon said. “He’s one of the best players out there. That’s really cool. I’m down about the team, and I know he’s down about the team, but I don’t want to overlook that. He has had a fantastic year.”

Rams QB Matthew Stafford will throw four TD passes

Stafford went through a stretch earlier this season where he threw four-plus TD passes in each game. He hasn’t reached that number since Week 10, but he three against the Cardinals in their last meeting.

However, he said he’s focused on helping his team. And he’s not worried about the MVP race, according to Sports Illustrated.

“Listen, I'm not too worried about it,” stated Stafford. “People are going to vote how they want to vote. They're going to say what they want to say. I'm just trying to put as good of a season together as I possibly can. Our last opportunity to do that is coming up this weekend, and I'm excited about that chance. I would love to play perfect in every game. But I’m not a robot. And it happens. I’m proud of our team, and I’m looking forward to another opportunity.”

Still, he said this has been the best season of his impressive career.

“Yeah, I think so, probably,” stated Stafford. “It's up there. I think statistically, probably. I don't know. I haven't looked at all the other ones. It's up there with some of the better ones I've played. The cool thing about that is I have such a great group around me. You guys see me play. And I can't go out there and scramble around, hold the ball for 10 seconds, and then go on a 30-yard run. I have great teammates.”

Which team will win this ending encounter? This looks like the Rams all the way. However, don't expect the Cardinals to just take it on the chin. They should be able to put up enough points to be competitive. Predicted score: Rams 33, Cardinals 26.